Fernando Alonso fails to quality for Indy 500

The Spaniard – driving for the McLaren team in his return to the United States for the iconic IndyCar race – was fourth fastest of six drivers who were vying for the remaining three positions on the grid.

In his second appearance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after qualifying fifth in 2017, ex-Formula One star Alonso was pipped by American Kyle Kaiser on 'Bump Day'.

"A difficult week, no doubts," Alonso, who escaped unscathed following a crash during practice on Wednesday, wrote on Instagram.

"We tried our best, even today with a completely different set up and approach, four laps flat on the throttle but we were not fast enough.

"It's never easy to drive around here at 227mph +, and want more speed... We tried our best and we've been brave at times, but there were people doing better job than us.

"Success or disappointments only come if you accept big challenges. We accepted.

"Thanks to the massive support always here at the speedway and everyone at home. Now full focus on next target #indy500."