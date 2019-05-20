English

Fernando Alonso fails to quality for Indy 500

By Opta
Fernando Alonso

Indianapolis, May 20: Fernando Alonso will not feature at the 2019 Indianapolis 500 after the two-time Formula One world champion failed to qualify on Sunday (May 19).

The Spaniard – driving for the McLaren team in his return to the United States for the iconic IndyCar race – was fourth fastest of six drivers who were vying for the remaining three positions on the grid.

In his second appearance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after qualifying fifth in 2017, ex-Formula One star Alonso was pipped by American Kyle Kaiser on 'Bump Day'.

"A difficult week, no doubts," Alonso, who escaped unscathed following a crash during practice on Wednesday, wrote on Instagram.

"We tried our best, even today with a completely different set up and approach, four laps flat on the throttle but we were not fast enough.

"It's never easy to drive around here at 227mph +, and want more speed... We tried our best and we've been brave at times, but there were people doing better job than us.

"Success or disappointments only come if you accept big challenges. We accepted.

"Thanks to the massive support always here at the speedway and everyone at home. Now full focus on next target #indy500."

View this post on Instagram

A difficult week, no doubts. We tried our best, even today with a completely different set up and approach, 4 laps flat on the throttle but we were not fast enough. It’s never easy to drive around here at 227mph +, and want more speed... We tried our best and we’ve been brave at times, but there were people doing better job than us. Success or disappointments only come if you accept big challenges. We accepted. Thanks to the massive support always here at the speedway and everyone at home. Now full focus on next target#indy500

A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on May 19, 2019 at 2:38pm PDT

 
Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
