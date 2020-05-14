Ferrari seal Carlos Sainz as Sebastian Vettel's replacement

Spaniard Sainz will join Monegasque's Charles Leclerc on board for the sport's oldest and most successful team based in Maranello.

Ferrari confirmed the move minutes after McLaren announced the signinging of Daniel Ricciardo from Formula One rivals Renault, paving the way for Sainz to move to Ferrari.

"I'm pleased to announce that Carlos will join Scuderia Ferrari as from the 2021 championship. With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family," said Scuderia Ferrari Managind Director an dTeam Principal Mattia Binotto.

"We've embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1," Bonotto added.

Sainz made his F1 debut as a 20-year-old in 2015 and gained experience with the Torro Rosso, Renault and McLaren teams.

He already has plenty of Formula 1 experience, having taken part in 102 World Championship Grands Prix, over five seasons.

In 2019, he finished sixth in the Drivers' Championship, his best ever result, in a year when he also made it to a podium position for the first time, finishing third in Brazil.

"I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited about my future with the team. I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I'm really looking forward to going racing again with them this season," said Sainz who had been tipped to land up the Ferrari hot seat by many including Pedra de la Rosa.

"Sainz has had some spectacular seasons, the last one was spectacular and he was sixth," said De la Rosa, who featured in 107 Grands Prix for the likes of Jaguar, McLaren and Sauber, apart from being Ferrari's development driver in 2013.

Sainz is replacing a multiple F1 world champion for the second time, having joined McLaren following the departure of Fernando Alonso, who is now tipped to join Renault as a replacement for Ricciardo.