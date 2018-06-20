Vettel eyeing Paul Ricard profits - French GP in numbers

Vettel leads Lewis Hamilton by a solitary point in the driver standings after his third victory of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton says he has no idea what to expect at Circuit Paul Ricard, a track which last stage an F1 race back in 1990 - Alain Prost winning his in his homeland.

If history is anything to go by, Ferrari can be optimistic of another victory, having secured pole and won each of the last three editions of the French Grand Prix at Magny Cours.

We look at the Opta numbers for the French Grand Prix.

- The French Grand Prix was one of seven circuits used in the first Formula One season remaining on the calendar until 2008 (excluding 1955). Only Italy (68), Great Britain (68), Monaco (64), Germany (62) and Belgium (62) have held more races than France (58).

- Pierre Gasly was not even born when the last F1 race took place at Paul Ricard circuit.

- Ferrari have secured pole and won the race at the last three French GPs (all at Magny Cours); the last race at Le Castellet also saw the Scuderia secure pole and the win.

- Renault have won the French GP more often (five times) than any other race, two of those victories coming at Paul Ricard (1982 and 1983).

- Daniel Ricciardo is one win away from equalling his best F1 season (three in 2014), he is also one fastest lap away from match his best campaign (four in 2016) and one pole position away from his best.

- Hamilton and Vettel have both been on pole position at 23 of the 26 different Grands Prix they have raced. If one of them takes pole at Paul Ricard they would become the driver at the front of the grid in the most different Grands Prix.

- Vettel secured his 50th win in the last race, one more win and he will equal Prost's tally of 51 wins. Only Michael Schumacher (91) and Hamilton (64) have more victories.

- Five of this season's seven fastest laps have been recorded by Red Bull (Ricciardo three and Max Verstappen two); they are just one shy from reaching their best record for a season since 2014.

Source: OPTA/OmniSport