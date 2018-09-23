Marvellous Marquez reigns in Aragon yet again

His battle with Dovizioso ebbed and flowed throughout after polesitter Lorenzo's early exit, the Ducati rider failing to make it beyond the first corner as he flipped over the front of his bike.

Lorenzo grabs Aragon pole



Marquez had initially squeezed into the lead, ahead of compatriot Lorenzo, who suffered a dislocated toe on his right foot, but Dovizioso darted to the head of the field by the end of the opening lap.

The Italian held sway for the majority of the race before the duo began exchanging first place, Marquez - who jumped onto the barriers to salute the crowd during his celebrations - crucially assuming control on lap 21 before moving clear in the closing stages.

Andrea Iannone secured the final place on the podium ahead of Suzuki Ecstar team-mate Alex Rins, with Dani Pedrosa and Aleix Espargaro in fifth and sixth respectively.

Danilo Petrucci was seventh ahead of Valentino Rossi, the Italian making a late move to pass Jack Miller, with Maverick Vinales rounding out the top 10.

Six wins this season| 67 in career | 41 in @MotoGP | 72-point advantage in the Championship. Ladies and Gentlemen, @marcmarquez93! pic.twitter.com/6qbs5C2nJZ — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) September 23, 2018

IN THE POINTS: 1. Marc Marquez (Honda) 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 3. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) 4. Alex Rins (Suzuki) 5. Dani Pedrosa (Honda) 6. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) 7. Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Racing) 8. Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) 9. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) 10. Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) 11. Franco Morbidelli (Honda) 12. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda) 13. Bradley Smith (KTM) 14. Johann Zarco (Yamaha) 15. Karel Abraham (Ducati)

TITLE STANDINGS: Marc Marquez - 246 Andrea Dovizioso - 174 Valentino Rossi - 159 Jorge Lorenzo - 130 Maverick Vinales - 130