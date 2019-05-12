English

Mercedes match one-two record as Hamilton wins in Spain

By Opta
Mercedes - cropped

Barcelona, May 12: Mercedes matched the record of five successive Formula One one-twos as Lewis Hamilton beat pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas to glory at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday (May 12).

Reigning champion Hamilton also took home the fastest-lap bonus for the first time this season to regain the lead in the drivers' standings and move seven points clear of Bottas, who had to settle for second ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

It is just the fifth time in F1 history that a team has taken the top two steps of the podium for five straight races and the third instance of Mercedes achieving the feat since 2014.

A safety car in the second half of the race after Lando Norris and Lance Stroll collided brought the cars back together, but Hamilton held on to seal his third victory of the season and third in succession in Barcelona.

Hamilton got away quicker than Bottas and took the lead into turn one, while Sebastian Vettel, who started third, locked up and ran wide with an attempt to overtake down the outside of the Mercedes duo.

Vettel sustained a flat spot on his tyre in the process and team orders were used to let Charles Leclerc pass on lap 12.

The German four-time champion was put on mediums for his second stint and Leclerc received the hard compound as Ferrari appeared to deploy a one-stop strategy with the Monegasque.

Vettel pitted again but Norris clipped Stroll's rear into turn two on lap 45, bringing out the safety car and offering everyone a chance to pit for fresh tyres.

Hamilton and Bottas faced no issues when racing resumed with 14 laps remaining, cruising serenely to another one-two that left Mercedes' supremacy unchecked.

Full Time: FRI 1 - 3 UDI
    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 20:20 [IST]
