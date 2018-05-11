F1 bosses excited as Miami Grand Prix earns backing

F1 owners Liberty Media have long spoken about adding a "destination" city in the United States to join Austin on the calendar, and Miami has emerged as a leading contender.

The City of Miami Commission had welcomed the proposal for a multi-year deal and voted in favour of opening talks with F1 at a meeting on Thursday.

F1 officials have hinted the first edition of the race could take place as early as October 2019, and managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches is keen to begin discussions.

In a statement he said: "With the unanimous votes at both the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County's Economic Development and Tourism Committee, we are very pleased to have received preliminary approval towards bringing a Formula 1 Grand Prix to Miami.

"We recognise that this is only the start of the process and we will immediately get to work with the various community stakeholders, the City of Miami, the Port of Miami, Bayfront Park Management Trust and others, in order to reach a final agreement.

"Formula 1 in Miami represents a fantastic opportunity to bring the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to one of the world's most iconic cities, and we are delighted that the journey is underway."