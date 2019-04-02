English

Mick Schumacher makes F1 debut with Ferrari

By Opta
Mick Schumacher

Sakhir (Bahrain), April 2: Mick Schumacher made his long-awaited Formula One debut in Bahrain on Tuesday as he began the in-season test for Ferrari.

Schumacher – the son of seven-time F1 champion and Ferrari icon Michael – rolled the SF90 out of the team garage in Sakhir and completed 13 laps in his first stint.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise through the lower classes of motorsport, and won the Formula 3 European Championship last year.

He was rewarded with a promotion to F2 for 2019, while also being added to the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Schumacher will test for Ferrari throughout Tuesday (April 2), before stepping into the Alfa Romeo for the second day of action on Wednesday (April 3).

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
