MotoGP is back! Riders are more ready than ever

Bengaluru, July 17: With the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship finally set to start on Sunday (July 19) at Jerez, Spain, all the riders who spoke at the pre-event press conference said in rugged unison that they are "More ready than ever" with the race dedicated for those fought against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The MotoGP season had hit numerous roadblocks since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak with only the Moto2 and Moto3 races of the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix going ahead as per schedule.

Many of the races were either cancelled or postponed before Dorna Sports, the commercal rights holder of the event finally came up with a revised truncated calendar featuring 13 races.

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta breathed a sigh of relief on hearing the sound of the bikes back after a long-time during the one-day test at the famed Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto in Spain.

I've missed the sound of the bikes: Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta

As a mark of respect the Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana race will be in honour of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the healthcare workers who have worked so tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19.

Ezpeleta's setiments were echoed by most of the riders with world champion Marc Marquez underlining the fact that we are #RacingForThem.

Racing for them "It's great to be back to MotoGP racing but the most important thing is to try to help all the people that were affected, millions and millions and more will be. But all the small help that we can get to them is really important and we'll do. Like you did, like many riders did and that people be conscientious that this virus is still there and we must be patient and also pay a lot of attention." Man to beat Maverick Vinales, who topped the one-day test is the man to beat at Jerez, and the Yamaha rider sounded optimistic ahead of the race. "In MotoGP it's important to be on the level every day and not just one race. It's important to improve the consistency of the bike from track to track, for sure we need a little more top speed but we've made a good jump this year." Rossi happy to start again MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has been making headlines but of a different kind. The 'Doctor' debriefed the lockdown and spoke about his chances. "It's a very strange situation. Also, a long, long time at home is a different feeling because I raced in the world championship for 24, 25 years. It's a different feeling because it's strange for us to live without the pressure and adrenaline of the race weekend. But I'm very happy to restart. I think that all the fans around the world and the people who work here miss MotoGP a lot, so it's great that we'll restart." Espargaro excited Pol Espargaro, who is moving from KTM to the Repsol Honda Team as replacement for Alex Marquez at the end of the season was equally excited. "I want the maximum from MotoGP, and I think in the short term to move in this factory is going to be super exciting. Every time I jump on the bike, go for a lap time and see the lights go out, I try for the best results possible."