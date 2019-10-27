MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez claims dramatic Australian GP win as Vinales crashes out

Vinales had been the man to beat throughout the weekend in Australia, where the Monster Energy Yamaha rider earned pole position after qualifying was pushed back to race day due to adverse weather conditions on Saturday (October 26).

Last year's Australian champion Vinales – at the front of the pack having pulled clear with 18 laps remaining – appeared on track for back-to-back Phillip Island victories until he was overtaken by world champion Marquez at the death.

Marquez sensationally moved ahead of Vinales, who then lost control and crashed out as the Spaniard desperately tried to reclaim the lead on Sunday (october 27).

Five victories in a row for @marcmarquez93! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



He left it late, but the world champion prevails in another Phillip Island classic!

It continued Marquez's dominance, with the Repsol Honda star and six-time world champion recording his fifth consecutive victory in a classic finale.

Marquez also surpassed Mick Doohan for the third most premier-class wins by celebrating his 55th, having equalled the Australian's total during his comfortable Japanese GP triumph last week.

What a ride from @calcrutchlow! 👏



The Brit inherits 2nd place after @mvkoficial12 crashes out on the final lap!

Cal Crutchlow finished second, while home star Jack Miller was promoted to third as he secured the first Australian premier-class podium since Casey Stoner in 2012.

Valentino Rossi – a five-time MotoGP winner in Australia who qualified fourth fastest – finished eighth on a disappointing day for Yamaha.