NASCAR investigating after noose found in Wallace's garage

Wallace, 26, is the only full-time black driver in NASCAR and has spoken out about racial injustice amid protests in the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody last month.

As the GEICO 500 – held in Alabama, the state where Wallace was born – was postponed until Monday due to inclement weather, NASCAR said a noose had been found in the 26-year-old's garage.

"Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team," a statement read.

"We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act.

"We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person[s] responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

"As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."

NASCAR banned Confederate flags from its races and properties earlier this month.

After the noose was found in his garage, Wallace said he would continue to fight against racism.

"Today's despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism," he wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage.

"Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone. Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate.

"As my mother told me today, "They are just trying to scare you." This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in."