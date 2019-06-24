Truex picks up another win at Toyota/Save Mart 350

Last year's Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner again took home the chequered flag.

Although Truex did not enter as a favourite, he certainly drove like one after leading for 58 of the 90 laps.

The win also marked Truex's third at the raceway.

He's done it again! @MartinTruex_Jr is going back to Victory Lane at @RaceSonoma for the third time in his career! pic.twitter.com/f8kUPDg8Lf — #NASCARSalutes (@NASCAR) June 23, 2019

Kyle Busch finished second and was close to catching the leader in the final laps but ultimately could not find a way past Truex.

Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

William Byron ended up finishing 19th.

There were six total lead changes and two caution flags.