Truex picks up another win at Toyota/Save Mart 350

By Opta
Truex Martin
Martin Truex Jr made it back-to-back wins at the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Sonoma, June 24: Martin Truex Jr. picked up another NASCAR victory at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday.

Last year's Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner again took home the chequered flag.

Although Truex did not enter as a favourite, he certainly drove like one after leading for 58 of the 90 laps.

The win also marked Truex's third at the raceway.

Kyle Busch finished second and was close to catching the leader in the final laps but ultimately could not find a way past Truex.

Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

William Byron ended up finishing 19th.

There were six total lead changes and two caution flags.

Read more about: review motorsport english nascar
Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
