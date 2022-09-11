National Motorcycle Racing Championship: Double delight for KY Ahamed and Prabhu Arunagiri

Brilliant victory

In the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open race, pole-sitter Ahamed missed a gear as the lights went out and slipped to second behind team-mate Deepak Ravikumar. The two battled all the way until Ahamed passed Ravikumar on the last lap and defended his position for a brilliant victory.

Behind the lead pair, defending champion Rajini Krishnan, starting from P7, crashed in the first lap, but picked himself up to come in third while posting the fastest lap of the race in the process. The third place finish took Rajini's tally to 161 after four rounds followed by Ahamed (126 points) and Ravikumar (125).

Heart-stopper

Arunagiri too had to work hard for his second win of the weekend in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category. The eight-lapper went down to the wire as Arunagiri fought off a strong challenge from the Petronas TVS Racing pair of Ahamed and Jagan Kumar, and Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing), besides team-mate and early leader Mathana Kumar.

Arunagiri kept his wits about to pull off a merited win with Sethu and Ahamed close on his heels. Mathana, though finishing fifth, kept his lead in the points table with a tally of 126, ahead of Sethu (109) and Arunagiri (104).

Lani impresses

Earlier, starting from pole position, Lani Zena Fernandez battled with Mumbai's Jagruti Penkar (Axor Sparks Racing) all through the five laps as the two exchanged lead.

In the last lap, Lani made a decisive move to regain the lead which she nursed to the finish for her first win of the season. Local challenger Jagathrishree (Pacer Yamaha) came in third, ahead of Ann Jennifer (Alpha Racing).

Consecutive win

In the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship, Aditi Krishnan from Bengaluru notched her fourth consecutive win in the Girls (Apache RTR 200) category while Chiranth Vishwanath from Bengaluru scored a double to remain unbeaten after eight races and four rounds in the Rookie class.

Provisional results (all 6 laps unless mentioned):

National Championship - Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps):

1. KY Ahamed (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (15min, 12.117secs)

2. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (15:12.208)

3. Rajini Krishnan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1) (15:22.655).

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps):

1. Prabhu Arunagiri (Chennai, Pacer Yamaha) (15:46.872)

2. Rajiv Sethu (Chennai, Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) (15:47.054)

3. KY Ahamed (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (15:47.342).

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-2):

1. Rohan Ramesh (Coimbatore, Axor Sparks Racing) (13:06.392)

2. Sarvesh Balappa (Hubbali, Axor Sparks Racing) (13:06.633)

3. P Vignesh Goud (Pvt, Hyderabad) (13:07.152).

Girls (Stock 165cc, 5 laps):

1. Lani Zena Fernandez (Puducherry, RACR Castrol Power1) (10:58.104)

2. Jagruti Penkar (Mumbai, Axor Sparks Racing) (10:58.298)

3. Jagathishree (Chennai, Pacer Yamaha) (11:05.958).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup - NSF 250R (Race-2, 10 laps):

1. Kavin Quintal (Chennai) (18:25.485)

2. Mohsin P (Malappuram) (18:46.045)

3. Shyam Sundar (Chennai) (18:46.212).

Novice (CBR 150, Race-2):

1. Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (Mumbai) (12:55.276)

2. Siddesh Sawant (Kolhapur) (12:55.991); 3. Rajender Beedani (Jangaon) (13:12.555).

Hornet 2.0 (Support event, Race-2):

1. Allwin Xavier (Thrissur) (13:30.607)

2. G Balaji (Chennai) (13:31.402)

3. Romario John (Chennai) (13:31.405).

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship - Open (Apache RR 310, Race-1):

1. Rahil Pillarisetty (Hyderabad) (11:43.069)

2. P. Ananthraj (Chennai) (11:43.111)

3. Venkatesan I (Chennai) (11:44.644).

Race-2:

1. Rahil Pillarisetty (Hyderabad) (11:46.580)

2. Mohan Babu P (Chennai) (11:49.351)

3. Ananthraj P (Chennai) (11:49.353).

Rookie (Apache RTR 200, Race-2):

1. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) (12:36.605)

2. Abdul Basim RS (Chennai) (12:44.161)

3. Shreyas Hareesh (Bengaluru) (12:52.597)