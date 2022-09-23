Ruhaan Alva gets ready for Ferrari Driver Academy selection trials

As per a media release received, the 16-year old, who is supported by JK Tyre, is the only Indian racer to be chosen for the Asia Pacific and Oceania regional selection programme, which will be attended by 24 drivers from seven countries -- India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Japan -- in the 14 to 17 years age group.

"I'm really excited to have been selected for the Ferrari Driver Academy selection programme. While it's a big step forward for me while pursuing my dream, it'll be a very challenging three days in Malaysia, but I'll give it my best shot," said Ruhaan, who is a multiple national karting champion.

The 24 drivers were short-listed from a pool of more than 60 applicants. The chosen drivers will be evaluated on their driving, fitness and media skills during the three-day programme at Sepang.

At the end of the three-day session, possibly two drivers may be selected to attend the FDA's Scouting World Finals in Maranello, Italy, where they will compete with drivers from other regions in a bid for a potential place in the FDA for 2023.

All drivers will have one day in the Formula 4 cars where they will be trained and assessed for their racing skills. On the day that the drivers are not in the car, the drivers will be trained and assessed by the media team, as well as the fitness and training coach.

Only the top six applicants selected by representatives of Ferrari and Motorsport Australia will proceed to the third day, September 28.

On the third day, these six drivers will be assessed all day by Ferrari and Motorsport Australia personnel in a series of tests. The driver or drivers to attend the FDA World Finals in Italy will be selected from this final six.