Vettel would be a 'big loss' for Formula One, says Gasly

By Dejan Kalinic
VettelGasly - Cropped
Pierre Gasly feels Sebastian Vettel would be a big loss for Formula One if he departed.

London, May 16: Pierre Gasly hopes Sebastian Vettel remains on the Formula One grid amid talk the four-time world champion could retire.

Vettel, 32, will leave Ferrari at the end of the season, to be replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr, after his departure was confirmed this week.

With Daniel Ricciardo to leave Renault to join McLaren, Vettel has few enticing options left, leading to speculation the German could call it quits.

Alpha Tauri driver Gasly said it would be a shame to see the 53-time race winner leave F1.

"It would be a big loss for Formula One if Seb gets to leave because four-time world champion. Not many drivers have achieved what he's done in Formula One," the Frenchman told Stats Perform.

"He's a great character, I really like him as a person, very smart guy and very competitive, so what he brings to the sport is huge and at the same time I don't think there are many options anymore.

"I really hope he finds something but at the same time it's his decision whether he wants to continue or whether he wants to stop. I just hope we will keep seeing him in the paddock."

Sainz, 25, will leave McLaren and join Charles Leclerc – the 22-year-old who finished fourth in the drivers' championship last year – at Ferrari next year.

Gasly is happy to see a new generation of drivers get bigger opportunities.

"We'll find out next year. I know Charles very well, I know Carlos very well as well," the 24-year-old said.

"They are both fast, they are both talented and I've been up against these two in the lower series, team-mates with Charles and I've been put inside Red Bull quite a lot in confrontations with Carlos. I know how it is.

"It's going to be interesting. It's good to see the new generation taking over a little bit on the older guys. I think it's a great time for Formula One."

Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
