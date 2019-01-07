Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team kickstarts Dakar 2019 with ceremonial flag-off held in Lima

This is the fifth consecutive participation of the team in the iconic Dakar Rally. This year, the team boasts of 4 riders -- Michael Metge (France), Adrien Metge (France), Aravind KP (India) and Lorenzo Santolino (Spain).

The Dakar 2019 will see the team traverse a distance of 5000 kilometers across 10 stages with special stages of 5000 kilometers. The Rally route, unlike the previous one comprises of a substantial chunk section of sand dunes, will test the navigational skills, endurance and techniques of the riders.

Incredible scenes at Lima, Peru as the locals gathered around for the flag off event of #Dakar2019. For the next 10 days it will be Man, Machine and their #MeasureOfMettle #TVSRacing pic.twitter.com/1GfJZnc4v5 — TVS Racing (@TVS_Racing) January 7, 2019

The Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team is riding on the new Dakar-spec RTR 450 Rally motorcycle. The motorcycle boasts of an improved cooling system and an enhanced top speed of 180 kmph. The motorcycle is equipped with specially designed pistons and a new diaphragm spring clutch and higher capacity fuel tank.

The Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team has trained in Morocco, Spain and France in the international race calendar.

Stage 1, which begins on January 7th, will be a 247 kilometers stretch with 84 kilometers of special where theywill encounter soaring temperatures of the Pisco Valley.

Speaking about the team's performance, David Casteu, Team manager said, "The Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team has been training for Dakar extensively over the past year wth impressive performances across International rallies. The team this year shares a great camaraderie, skills and are hungry for a top 10 finish.

"Along with this winning combination, we are backed by an experienced technical crew who will help us maintain the RTR 450 Dakar motorcycle through the during of the Rally. We have raced in Peru before, which is an added advantage. Overall, we are positive about exceeding our past performance in the 41st edition of the Dakar," signed off Casteu.

Dakar 2019 - Route

Stage 1: Lima - Pisco

Stage 2: Pisco - San Juan de Marcona Stage 3: San Juan de Marcona - Arequipa Stage 4Arequipa - Moquegua

Stage 5: Moquegua - Arequipa

(Rest Day)

Stage 6: Arequipa - San Juan de Marcona

Stage 7: San Juan de Marcona - San Juan de Marcona Stage 8: San Juan de Marcona - Pisco

Stage 9: Pisco - Pisco Stage 10: Pisco - Lima

