Unwell Ferrari chief Binotto to miss Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

According to the official Formula One website, the illness Binotto is experiencing is not COVID-19.

The Italian fell ill in Bahrain and opted to fly home to Italy rather than attend the final race of a disappointing season for the Scuderia.

Sporting director Laurent Mekies will assume Binotto's responsibilities for what will be four-time champion Sebastian Vettel's last grand prix for the team.

Vettel was unable to add to his tally of titles during his six years with Ferrari and will drive for the Aston Martin works team in 2021.

Ferrari are sixth in the constructors' standings with 131 points, with fifth the highest they could finish this season.