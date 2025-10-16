Shiv Kapur Laments Absence of SSP Chawrasia, Gaganjeet Bhullar; Calls for Coexistence Between IGPL and PGTI

DreamHack India 2025: Six Unmissable Experiences Await At Hyderabad Comic Con Join the celebration of gaming culture at DreamHack India 2025, featuring six iconic activities at Hyderabad Comic Con from October 31 to November 2. Experience esports tournaments, cosplay competitions, and more. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 0:39 [IST]

DreamHack India is celebrating its sixth year with a grand event at Hyderabad Comic Con. This festival, running from October 31 to November 2, 2025, promises an exciting mix of gaming, comics, cosplay, and fandom culture. Attendees can expect a variety of activities that cater to gamers, creators, and fans alike.

The KO Fight Nights will feature intense battles in Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, and Super Smash Bros. Tekken 8 offers a prize pool of ₹3,60,000 and is part of the Tekken World Tour (TWT) 2025 as a DOJO event. Street Fighter 6 has ₹95,000 available daily over three days, while Super Smash Bros has ₹75,000 for the top four finishers.

Chess enthusiasts will find their match at DreamHack with a total prize pool of ₹5,00,000. The competition is divided into Rapid (₹3,00,000) and Blitz (₹2,00,000) categories. This event challenges participants to think quickly and strategically under pressure.

Android PANFEST returns with thrilling battle royale action on Erangel and Miramar maps. Squads will compete for glory and exclusive Comic Con merchandise. Expect high-energy moments as India's favourite battle royale takes centre stage once more.

One Retro Zone invites players to relive classic games like Pac-Man and Tetris alongside board games such as Ludo and Monopoly. With ₹10,000 in prizes up for grabs, this area combines nostalgia with friendly competition.

The BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) section encourages participants to bring their own gaming setups for a 72-hour LAN party experience. Those without equipment can rent PCs on-site to join in the fun. This setup fosters community spirit among attendees.

Cosplay Extravaganza

Cosplay enthusiasts can showcase their creativity at the Cosplay Competition with ₹30,000 available each day. The Indian Championship of Cosplay (ICC) on the final day offers a ₹50,000 prize pool for top cosplayers aiming for national recognition.

The Merch Market offers limited-edition collectibles and gaming gear for fans looking to expand their collections. Whether you're cosplaying or shopping, this area celebrates creativity and community within fandom culture.

As DreamHack India marks six years of success, it remains more than just an event; it's a movement celebrating esports, retro gaming nostalgia, cosplay artistry, merchandise enthusiasm, and BYOD camaraderie. Tickets are available through District App and official websites.