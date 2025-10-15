PAK vs SA: Noman and Afridi star in convincing first Test win over South Africa

Ahmedabad Set to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games as Executive Board Issues Landmark Recommendation By Avinash Sharma Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 19:44 [IST]

India has taken a significant step toward hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport recommending Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the Centenary edition of the multi-sport event, marking a historic milestone in the country's sporting journey.

Ahmedabad's name will now be formally put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision scheduled for the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025.

India's Bid Impresses the Evaluation Committee

The recommendation follows a comprehensive evaluation process led by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities based on technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values.

Guided by the 'Games Reset' principles - designed to foster innovation, sustainability, and collaboration - both Ahmedabad (India) and Abuja (Nigeria) submitted strong proposals reflecting the ambition and potential of the Commonwealth Sport Movement.

The 2030 Games will mark 100 years since the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada (1930), making this edition a Centenary celebration of unity, sporting excellence, and shared heritage across the Commonwealth.

A Landmark Moment for India and the Commonwealth

India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, has a long and successful association with the Games - finishing fourth in Birmingham 2022 and previously hosting the 2010 edition in New Delhi.

The Amdavad proposal underlines India's capacity to deliver a world-class sporting experience while championing values of inclusion, innovation, and legacy-driven development.

Dr Donald Rukare, Interim President of Commonwealth Sport, said: "We are grateful to both India and Nigeria for the vision and commitment they have shown in developing proposals to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Both proposals were inspiring, reflecting the scale of opportunity within our Commonwealth family.

The Executive Board has carefully considered the Evaluation Committee's findings and is recommending Amdavad to our membership. This is a significant milestone for the Movement as we look to our Centenary Games, and we now look ahead to the General Assembly in Glasgow where our members will make the final decision."

He added: "The Board were impressed with the vision and ambition of Nigeria's proposal and were united in our commitment to continue working with their team to explore future hosting opportunities. This decision reflects our determination to take the Commonwealth Games to the African continent."

India's Vision: A Global Event with Local Legacy

Dr. P.T. Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India (CGA India), said: "It would be an extraordinary honour for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad. The Games would not only showcase India's world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships, and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth."

Adding to the sentiments, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said: "The 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad will be a moment of pride for every Indian. It reflects India's growing leadership in sport and our belief that sport can unite people, drive inclusion, and inspire a generation.

This success strengthens our national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where world-class sport, infrastructure, and youth development go hand in hand with our country's growth story."

India's bid, supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Government of Gujarat, focuses on a compact, sustainable Games footprint, incorporating international-standard venues, robust transport infrastructure, and an enduring legacy framework designed to benefit communities long after 2030.

Commonwealth Sport's Broader Vision

While Amdavad's selection marks a significant moment for India, Commonwealth Sport reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the Games' global reach, particularly in Africa.

The Executive Board agreed to develop a strategy to support Nigeria's hosting ambitions, including consideration for the 2034 Games, aligning with the long-term goal of bringing the Games to the African continent.

Looking Ahead: Towards a Centenary Celebration

Katie Sadleir CNZM, Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Sport, said: "Today's recommendation is strategically important for the future of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. It builds on the platform that Glasgow 2026 will provide and sets a clear direction for the years ahead.

The Centenary Games in 2030 offer an opportunity not just to celebrate 100 years of history, but to demonstrate how the Commonwealth Games can continue to evolve - creating meaningful impact for athletes, communities, and nations across the Commonwealth."

With the final decision to be made in Glasgow on November 26, 2025, India stands on the cusp of hosting the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games - a moment that could once again place the country at the heart of the global sporting stage, two decades after Delhi 2010.

If approved, Ahmedabad 2030 will celebrate a century of Commonwealth sport while symbolising India's emergence as a modern sporting and economic powerhouse.