Fact Check: Did Navjot Singh Sidhu urge BCCI to remove Agarkar, Gambhir and hand over ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma? By Sauradeep Ash Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 14:54 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Indian team has made a topsy-turvy journey since Gautam Gambhir's arrival as head coach. After a disappointing Test outing last year, India won the Champions Trophy.

Soon after that, the sudden retirement of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli from Tests created confusion, as fans slammed Gambhir and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar for that.

From team selections to captaincy appointments, Agarkar and Gambhir have had their fare share of criticism and call-outs, from ex-India players as well. Recently, former India star Kris Srikkanth took apart Gambhir for Harshit Rana's selection.

Amid this, another post has been circulating on social media, which says Navjot Singh Sidhu blamed the selector and head coach, urging BCCI to remove them. It quote Sidhu asking for the reinstatement of Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy, as the veteran was removed from his role for the Australia ODI series.

"If India wants to win the 2027 World Cup, then BCCI should remove Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir as soon as possible and hand over the captaincy to Rohit Sharma again with full respect," the quote read.

Fact Check: Navjot Singh Sidhu slams fake Quote

Social media can be a confusing place as the trend of faking quotes have become a regularity across various unverified outlets and pages. And recently, Navjot Sidhu quashed the alleged quotes, terming them fake through his social media handle. The former India player lamented the post and blasted the social media handle for falsifying things.

"Never said it, don't spread fake news, never imagined it. Shame on you," wrote Sidhu, citing the social media post.

Incidentally, Sidhu was seen in an ecstatic mood after India won the Champions Trophy earlier this year. A clip went viral where Sidhu was seen having a special exchange with Gautam Gambhir and also almost convinced the India head coach for a Bhangra dance. The former India player is known for his wholehearted support to the Indian team management and hence the quote is nothing but a lame social media fakery.