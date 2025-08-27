Sergio Perez Emphasises Enjoyment As Key Motivation For His Return To Formula One In 2026

Sports Bulletin For August 27: From Ashwin's IPL Retirement To FIFA's Ban Warning To AIFF By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 16:37 [IST]

Sports Bulletin For August 27: From a major IPL retirement and a record-breaking feat in weightlifting to key updates in hockey, chess, and tennis - here's a quick look at today's biggest headlines in the world of sports.

1) R Ashwin Quits IPL, Open For 'Various Leagues"

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the IPL's most experienced campaigners, has called time on his illustrious stint in the tournament. The veteran off-spinner shared the news through an emotional post on X, drawing the curtain on a memorable 15-year journey in the league. While bidding farewell to the IPL, Ashwin hinted at exploring opportunities in T20 leagues around the world, signaling the start of a new chapter in his career.

2) FIFA Warns AIFF Of Possible Ban

Indian football faces the threat of another international suspension as FIFA and the AFC warned the AIFF over persistent governance issues. In a joint letter, FIFA's Elkhan Mammadov and AFC's Vahid Kardany criticized the federation's delay in adopting a revised constitution, a matter awaiting Supreme Court resolution since 2017, with an October 30 deadline looming.

3) James Anderson Becomes Oldest Cricketer In The World To Scalp A Wicket At The Hundred

England pace legend James Anderson etched his name into the record books on Tuesday (August 26), becoming the oldest fast bowler to claim a wicket in the men's Hundred tournament. Representing Manchester Originals, the veteran seamer grabbed two wickets in their clash against Northern Superchargers during the 30th league match of The Hundred 2025 at Headingley, Leeds. Anderson, who hails from Manchester, retired from international cricket with an illustrious tally of 704 Test wickets and 269 in ODIs for England.

4) Michael Clarke Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke revealed on Instagram that he recently underwent surgery for skin cancer. As per 7news, Clarke, first diagnosed in 2006, has had multiple cancers removed over the years, including a basal cell carcinoma from his chest in 2024 and procedures on his forehead and face in 2023. He partnered with the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation last year and emphasized regular check-ups, saying he aims for biannual screenings.

5) Free Entry For Fans At Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Hockey India announced on Tuesday that spectators can enjoy free entry to the Asia Cup, starting August 29. This initiative aims to offer a smooth, hassle-free experience for fans by removing the need for physical ticket redemption and ensuring easy access to the venue.

6) Sinquefield Cup 2025: D Gukesh Crashes Out

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa kept his hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Grand Chess Tour alive after playing out a draw against American star Wesley So in the eighth and penultimate round of the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, USA.

Meanwhile, reigning world champion D Gukesh settled for a draw with Levon Aronian of the USA, which ended his chances of advancing in the 10-player round-robin event.

7) Asian Shooting Championships: Anish Bhanwala Clinches 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Silver

Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala clinched a silver medal in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. The 22-year-old tallied 35 points, narrowly missing out on gold to China's Su Lianbofan, who scored 36. Korea's Lee Jaekyoon took home the bronze.

8) Indian Scientist Becomes President Of Kazakhstan Kabaddi Federation

Research scientist Hanumantula Jeevan Rao has been unanimously chosen as the Honorary President of the Republican Public Association - Kazakhstan Kabaddi Federation, with a vision to enhance collaboration between India and Kazakhstan. The appointment was confirmed during the Federation's Extraordinary General Meeting held in July in Astana, Kazakhstan, as stated in a press release on Tuesday.

9) Venus Williams Receives Wild-Card Entry For US Open Women's Doubles

Venus Williams is set to compete in the women's doubles at the U.S. Open after being granted a wild-card entry alongside 2021 singles finalist Leylah Fernandez. The 45-year-old tennis legend will make her first Grand Slam appearance in two years, marking a comeback to the major stage after returning to the tour in July following a 16-month break.

Just last week, Williams featured in mixed doubles and later played a singles match on Monday night, both courtesy of wild-card entries from the U.S. Tennis Association.

10) Koyel Bar Sets 2 Youth World Records At Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

Indian weightlifter Koyel Bar etched her name in the record books on Tuesday by clinching both the youth and junior titles in the women's 53kg category at the Commonwealth Championships, while also setting two new youth world records.

The young lifter produced a combined total of 192kg (85kg in snatch and 107kg in clean and jerk). She matched the existing youth world record in snatch with an 85kg lift before surpassing the previous clean and jerk mark of 105kg by hoisting 107kg on her second attempt. Her overall effort also shattered the previous youth world total record of 188kg.