Sports Bulletin of August 17: From Jasprit Bumrah clearance to Babar Azam omission in Asia Cup 2025 By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 17:28 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

As the Asia Cup 2025 approaches, major cricket developments are unfolding. India's Suryakumar Yadav is declared fit, and Jasprit Bumrah confirms his availability, strengthening the team's prospects.

Pakistan makes a bold move by dropping stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Here are some of the unmissable stories across the World of sports, curated for August 17.

1. Suryakumar Yadav deemed fit for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav has cleared his fitness test at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, enabling him to lead India in the upcoming Asia Cup. After recovering from a sports hernia surgery earlier this year, Yadav is now confirmed available and will join the team selection meeting on August 19. His stellar form in IPL 2025 and successful rehab have bolstered India's hopes for the tournament, which starts September 9 in the UAE.

2. Jasprit Bumrah confirms availability for Asia Cup

Jasprit Bumrah, India's ace fast bowler, has confirmed his availability for the Asia Cup 2025, giving the team a significant boost ahead of the marquee event. Bumrah's fitness and form will be crucial for India's bowling attack as they compete against top Asian teams. His inclusion follows a meticulous rehabilitation and training regimen, assuring selectors and fans of his readiness for high-pressure matches.

3. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan dropped as Pakistan announce Asia Cup squad

Pakistan has announced a 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2025, led by Salman Ali Agha as captain. Notably, star players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been dropped, signaling a shift in team strategy. The squad features experienced players like Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Faheem Ashraf, along with promising youngsters such as Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Haris.

4. Harsha Bhogle's India squad omits Shubman Gill

In his predicted India squad for the Asia Cup, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle has opted to leave out opening batter Shubman Gill. Bhogle's selection choices have sparked discussion among fans and experts, as Gill has recently performed admirably in international matches. Bhogle's squad doesn't have Yashasvi Jaiswal as well, and has Ravi Bishnoi as the third spinner along with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

5. India squad set to be announced on August 19

The official India squad for Asia Cup 2025 is set to be announced on August 19. Selectors will meet in Mumbai to finalize the 15-member team after crucial fitness tests and consultations. With high expectations following IPL 2025 performances and ongoing debates over player form and injury recoveries, the announcement will attract major attention as India prepares for the tournament starting September 9.

6. Shillong Lajong, Northeast United qualify for Durand Cup semifinals

Shillong Lajong and Northeast United have qualified for the semifinals of the Durand Cup, one of India's oldest and most prestigious football competitions. Both teams have impressed with strong performances throughout the group stages, showcasing football talent from the Northeast. The two teams will now lock horns against each other in the semis.

7. Barcelona secure thumping victory in La Liga opener

Barcelona kicked off their La Liga 2025-26 season with a commanding 3-0 victory against nine-man Mallorca. Goals from Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Lamine Yamal sealed the win, while new signing Marcus Rashford made his debut in the second half. Despite the dominant scoreline, coach Hansi Flick expressed dissatisfaction with the team's overall performance, urging them to improve their intensity and control. This strong start boosts Barcelona's title defense hopes.

8. Police arrest 47-year-old Liverpool fan who racially abused Semenyo

Authorities have arrested a 47-year-old Liverpool supporter following racist abuse directed at Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo. The incident occurred during a recent league fixture, prompting swift action from police and widespread condemnation. Club officials and football governing bodies have reiterated their zero-tolerance policies for discrimination, emphasizing continued efforts to combat racism in the sport.

9. Lionel Messi returns with goal for Inter Miami against LAFC

Lionel Messi made a spectacular return from injury for Inter Miami against LA Galaxy, scoring a stunning solo goal in the 84th minute. Coming off the bench at halftime, Messi dribbled past multiple defenders and fired a powerful shot from outside the box. He also provided a brilliant backheel assist to Luis Suárez, helping Inter Miami secure a 3-1 victory and reasserting his influence in the MLS.