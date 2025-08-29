Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Teams, Full List of Matches, Live Streaming and Telecast - All You Need To Know

Why India Celebrates National Sports Day On 29th August?- All You Need To Know About The Significance By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 9:25 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India observes National Sports Day on 29th August every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players in history.

Known as the "Hockey Wizard" or the "Magician of Hockey", Dhyan Chand's extraordinary talent and unmatched skills brought India global recognition in the sport. His contribution to Indian hockey not only inspired generations but also carved a lasting place for the nation on the world sporting map.

Born in 1905, Dhyan Chand played a crucial role in India's dominance in field hockey during the early 20th century. Under his leadership and brilliance, India clinched three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1928 (Amsterdam), 1932 (Los Angeles), and 1936 (Berlin).

His ability to control the ball with precision and score goals effortlessly earned him respect from opponents and admiration worldwide. Such was his reputation that even Adolf Hitler reportedly offered him a position in the German army after witnessing his performance in the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

To honour this legendary sportsman, the Government of India declared his birth anniversary as National Sports Day in 2012. The day serves a dual purpose: to pay tribute to Dhyan Chand's legacy and to encourage a culture of fitness, sportsmanship, and athletic excellence across the nation.

National Sports Day is also a key occasion when the President of India confers prestigious awards such as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, and Dhyan Chand Award to athletes, coaches, and contributors who have excelled in their respective fields. These recognitions not only celebrate outstanding performances but also aim to inspire future generations to take up sports with passion and commitment.

Beyond awards and ceremonies, National Sports Day reinforces the idea that sports play an essential role in building discipline, teamwork, resilience, and national pride. As India continues to make its mark on global sporting platforms, 29th August remains a symbolic reminder of the nation's glorious past and its aspirations for the future.

In essence, celebrating National Sports Day on 29th August is both a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand and a call to nurture India's sporting spirit.