The 16 nations have been divided into four groups of four teams with each team facing the three teams of their respective groups in round robin best of three matches - two singles and one doubles match.

The group stage matches will be held from September 13-17 with Group A playing in Bologna (Italy), Group B in Valencia (Spain), Group C in Hamburg (Germany) and Group D in Glasgow (Scotland).

Reigning champions Russia had qualified for the group stage, but were subsequently banned due to the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine. Serbia were named as their replacement, while Canada and Great Britain were handed wildcards entries.

The top two after the group stage is completed will progress to the knock outs, which will be held from November 22 to November 27 in Malaga, Spain.

Here is a look at the 2022 Davis Cup Finals teams, groups, schedule and venues:

2022 Davis Cup Finals Venues ● Unipol Arena, Bologna - Group A Matches ● Pavello Municipal Font de Sant Lluis, Valencia - Group B Matches ● Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg - Group C Matches ● Emirates Arena, Glasgow - Group D Matches ● Martin Carpena Arena - Knock Out Matches 2022 Davis Cup Finals Groups Group A Group B Group C Group D Argentina Canada Australia Great Britain Croatia Serbia Belgium Kazakhstan Italy South Korea France Netherlands Sweden Spain Germany USA 2022 Davis Cup Finals Teams and Captains Group A Argentina: Diego Schwartzman, Francisco Cerundolo, Sebastian Baez, Horacio Zeballos, Maximo Gonzalez. Captain: Guillermo Coria. Croatia: Borna Coric, Borna Gojo, Nino Serdarusic, Mate Pavic, Nikola Mektic. Captain: Vedran Martic. Italy: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Musetti, Fabio Fognini, Simone Bolelli. Captain: Filippo Volandri. Sweden: Mikael Ymer, Elias Ymer, Dragos Nicolae Madaras, Jonathan Mridha, Andre Goransson. Captain: Johan Hedsberg. Group B Canada: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Vasek Pospisil, Alexis Galarneau, Gabriel Diallo. Captain: Frank Dancevic. Serbia: Miomir Kecmanovic, Filip Krajinovic, Laslo Dere, Dusan Lajovic, Nikola Cacic. Captain: Viktor Troicki. South Korea: Kwon Soon-woo, Hong Seong-chan, Nam Ji-sung, Song Min-kyu. Captain: Seungkyu Park. Spain: Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Albert Ramos Vinolas, Pedro Martinez, Marcel Granollers. Captain: Sergi Bruguera. Group C Australia: Alex de Minaur, Thanai Kokkinakis, Jason Jubler, Max Purcell, Matt Ebden. Captain: Lleyton Hewitt. Belgium: David Goffin, Zizou Bergs, Michael Geerts, Sander Gille, Joran Vliegen. Captain: Johan Van Herck. France: Adrian Mannarino, Benjamin Bonzi, Arthur Rinderknech, Richard Gasquet, Nicolas Mahut. Captain: Sebastien Grosjean. Germany: Alexander Zverev, Oscar Otte, Jan-Lennard Struff, Tim Putz, Kevin Krawietz. Captain: Michael Kohlmann. Group D Great Britain: Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski. Captain: Leon Smith. Kazakhstan: Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko, Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Andrey Golubev. Captain: Yuri Schukin. Netherlands: Botic van de Zandschulp, Tallon Griekspoor, Tim van Rijthoven, Wesley Koolhof, Matwe Middelkoop. Captain: Paul Haarhuis. USA: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Jack Sock, Rajeev Ram. Captain: Bob Bryan. 2022 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Schedule Date Match Group Venue September 13 Argentina vs Sweden A Bologna September 13 Canada vs South Korea B Valencia September 13 Belgium vs Australia C Hamburg September 13 Kazakhstan vs Netherlands D Glasgow September 14 Croatia vs Italy A Bologna September 14 Spain vs Serbia B Valencia September 14 France vs Germany C Hamburg September 14 Great Britain vs USA D Glasgow September 15 Croatia vs Sweden A Bologna September 15 Serbia vs South Korea B Valencia September 15 France vs Australia C Hamburg September 15 USA vs Kazakhstan D Glasgow September 16 Italy vs Argentina A Bologna September 16 Spain vs Canada B Valencia September 16 Germany vs Belgium C Hamburg September 16 Great Britain vs Netherlands D Glasgow September 17 Croatia vs Argentina A Bologna September 17 Canada vs Serbia B Valencia September 17 France vs Belgium C Hamburg September 17 USA vs Netherlands D Glasgow September 18 Italy vs Sweden A Bologna September 18 Spain vs South Korea B Valencia September 18 Germany vs Australia C Hamburg September 18 Great Britain vs Kazakhstan D Glasgow 2022 Davis Cup Finals Knock Out Stage Schedule Date Round Match Venue November 22 Quarterfinal 1 Group D Winner vs Group C Runner Up Malaga November 23 Quarterfinal 2 Group B Winner vs Group A Runner Up Malaga November 24 Quarterfinal 3 Group A Winner vs Group B Runner Up Malaga November 24 Quarterfinal 4 Group C Winner vs Group D Runner Up Malaga November 25 Semifinal 2 Quarterfinal 3 Winner vs Quarterfinal 4 Winner Malaga November 26 Semifinal 1 Quarterfinal 1 Winner vs Quarterfinal 2 Winner Malaga November 27 Final Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner Malaga