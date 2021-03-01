Tennis
ATP Tour debutant Cerundolo makes history with dream Cordoba triumph

By Sacha Pisani
Cerundolo
Juan Manuel Cerundolo reigned supreme in a memorable ATP Tour debut.

Cordoba, March 1: Argentine teenager Juan Manuel Cerundolo celebrated an historic ATP Tour debut with a Cordoba Open title.

Cerundolo capped a dream week in Buenos Aires, where the 19-year-old qualifier upstaged fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-0 2-6 6-2 in Sunday's final.

With the memorable triumph, Cerundolo became the only Argentinian in the Open Era to win a title in their tour-level debut.

Cerundolo also became the youngest ATP Tour champion from Argentina since 2001 and the first player to win on their bow since 2004.

The world number 335 – who had only played 14 matches on the Challenger Tour, owning a 7-7 record – is the fifth-lowest ranked winner in ATP Tour history.

Story first published: Monday, March 1, 2021, 7:10 [IST]
