ATP Tour debutant Cerundolo makes history with dream Cordoba triumph

Cerundolo capped a dream week in Buenos Aires, where the 19-year-old qualifier upstaged fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-0 2-6 6-2 in Sunday's final.

With the memorable triumph, Cerundolo became the only Argentinian in the Open Era to win a title in their tour-level debut.

Cerundolo also became the youngest ATP Tour champion from Argentina since 2001 and the first player to win on their bow since 2004.

The world number 335 – who had only played 14 matches on the Challenger Tour, owning a 7-7 record – is the fifth-lowest ranked winner in ATP Tour history.