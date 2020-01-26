Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australian Open 2020: Paes, Ostapenko off to winning start; Bopanna, Kichenok reach quarters

By
Leander Paes

Melbourne, January 26: Veteran Indian star Leander Paes and partner Jelena Ostapenko made a winning start in Melbourne as the pair reached the second round in the mixed doubles event of the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, compatriot Rohan Bopanna, who reached the second round along side Nadiia Kichenok on Saturday (January 25), progressed to the quarterfinals in Melbourne on Sunday (January 26).

Paes and Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, erased a one-set deficit to edge out local wild cards entrants Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans 6-7(4) 6-3 10-6 in the opening round which lasted one hour and 27 minutes.

Advertisement

Paes is competing in his last Australian Open, having announced that 2020 is his final year on the Pro circuit.

They will next face American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Briton Jamie Murray, who knocked out top seeds Marcelo Melo and Barbora Strycova 3-6 6-4 10-7 in their opening round.

Bopanna and his Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok defeated the team of Nicole Melichar and Bruno Soares 6-4 7-6(4) in their second round.

In the quarters, Bopanna and Kichenok will face the winners between the pair of Barbora Krejčíková, Nikola Mektic and Amanda Anisimova, Nick Kyrgios.

(With PTI inputs)

More LEANDER PAES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NZL 132/5 (20.0) vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 15:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue