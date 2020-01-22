Tennis
Australian Open 2020: Serena overcomes Zidansek in 400th Grand Slam singles match

By Dejan Kalinic At Melbourne Park
SerenaWilliams - Cropped
Serena Williams was forced into a second-set battle before getting past Tamara Zidansek at the Australian Open.

Melbourne, January 22: Serena Williams celebrated her 400th Grand Slam singles match with a straight-sets win over Tamara Zidansek at the Australian Open.

Serena was forced into a battle in the second set on Rod Laver Arena before getting past Zidansek 6-2, 6-3 in the second round on Wednesday.

The American remains on track in her bid to match Margaret Court on a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles despite an untidy display.

Serena secured her 351st Grand Slam singles match win in one hour, 18 minutes, moving into a third-round meeting with Chinese 27th seed Wang Qiang.

After Serena made a fast start – breaking in the opening game when Zidansek sent a forehand wide – and led 2-0, the Slovenian got on the board.

However, Serena quickly took command, racing into a 5-1 lead as her power overwhelmed Zidansek.

Serena clinched the opening set in 31 minutes, with Zidansek rarely able to match her from the baseline.

But Zidansek improved to begin the second set as Serena's level dropped, battling from 0-40 down to hold for a 3-2 lead.

Serena was growing increasingly frustrated and had to save three break points in the sixth game as the roof was closed due to rain.

Zidansek would be punished for those missed chances, Serena breaking to love in the next game on her way to a straight-sets win.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Serena Williams [8] bt Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Williams – 25/28 Zidansek – 11/13

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Williams – 7/0 Zidansek – 0/4

BREAK POINTS WON Williams – 4/14 Zidansek – 0/4

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Williams – 61 Zidansek – 57

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Williams – 78/46 Zidansek – 53/46

TOTAL POINTS Williams – 68 Zidansek – 49

Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
