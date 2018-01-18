English

Australian Open: Johanna Konta crashes out in shock defeat to Bernarda Pera

Melbourne, January 18: Johanna Konta fell to a shock second-round loss at the Australian Open as lucky loser Bernarda Pera's dream run continued in Melbourne.

Pera stunned the British ninth seed 6-4 7-5 in a huge upset at Melbourne Park on Thursday (January 18).

The American, 23, is making her main-draw debut at a grand slam after replacing the injured Margarita Gasparyan.

Pera had been beaten by Viktorija Golubic in the final round of qualifying, but the left-handed world number 123 has taken her chance in the main draw.

She made the most of an error-filled performance by Konta, who had reached at least the quarter-finals the past two years at the Australian Open.

Story first published: Thursday, January 18, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
