Australian Open: Johanna Konta crashes out in shock defeat to Bernarda Pera

Melbourne, January 18: Johanna Konta fell to a shock second-round loss at the Australian Open as lucky loser Bernarda Pera's dream run continued in Melbourne.

Pera stunned the British ninth seed 6-4 7-5 in a huge upset at Melbourne Park on Thursday (January 18).

The American, 23, is making her main-draw debut at a grand slam after replacing the injured Margarita Gasparyan.

Pera had been beaten by Viktorija Golubic in the final round of qualifying, but the left-handed world number 123 has taken her chance in the main draw.

She made the most of an error-filled performance by Konta, who had reached at least the quarter-finals the past two years at the Australian Open.

The reaction says it all! 😱



Bernarda #Pera 🇺🇸 makes 3R of her first Grand Slam after a 6-4 7-5 win over Johanna #Konta! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zXLvuQLZZ0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2018

Source: OPTA