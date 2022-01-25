Australian Open: Keys overcomes Krejcikova to reach semis

Keys overcame Czech fourth seed Krejcikova 6-3 6-2 in hot conditions on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

After a hard-fought 50-minute first set, Keys handled the heat the better of the two, closing out a deserved victory.

The win booked Keys a first major semi-final since the 2018 US Open and fifth of her career, with either Ash Barty or Jessica Pegula awaiting her.

After claiming just 11 match victories in 2021, Keys is on a 10-match winning streak, although she was challenged by Krejcikova, particularly early on.

A pair of break points went begging for Keys in the second game before she dug herself out of a 15-40 hole to hold for 2-1.

Keys held after a gruelling 18-point fifth game, one which looked set to be hugely important, after saving four break points.

Another lengthy game followed as opportunities, this time for Keys, came and went before Krejcikova sent a forehand wide to hand the American a 4-2 lead.

Krejcikova took a medical timeout at 2-5, but there was no stopping Keys taking the first set in 50 minutes.

The unforced errors continued to come from Krejcikova and a tame backhand into the net handed Keys a break in the opening game of the second set.

Looking increasingly weary, Krejcikova was broken to love in the third game, although the French Open champion did get one of those breaks back immediately.

Krejcikova continued to fight, but Keys powered away, breaking for 5-2 on her way to the last four.

DATA SLAM: Keys lands top-five win

Keys, the 2017 US Open runner-up, held an 8-20 record against top-five ranked opponents, and 2-6 at grand slams, heading into her meeting with Krejcikova.

The American at least improved that record and deservedly so, getting the better of Krejcikova.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Keys – 27/21 Krejcikova – 12/28

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Keys – 11/1 Krejcikova – 2/4

BREAK POINTS WON Keys – 4/12 Krejcikova – 1/8