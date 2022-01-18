Tennis
Australian Open: Kvitova crashes out at Melbourne Park

By
Petra Kvitova
For the 11th time in her career, Petra Kvitova suffered a first-round loss at a Grand Slam.

Melbourne, January 18: Petra Kvitova was convincingly beaten to bow out of the Australian Open in straight sets in the first round on Tuesday.

The Czech 20th seed, a finalist in Melbourne in 2019, was crushed 6-2 6-2 by Romanian Sorana Cirstea on John Cain Arena.

Kvitova produced a staggering 39 unforced errors with just seven winners to bow out in 71 minutes.

It continued a mixed record at Melbourne Park for the two-time Wimbledon champion.

Kvitova has now bowed out of a grand slam in the first round 11 times – with four of those coming at the Australian Open.

Cirstea will face either Misaki Doi or Kristina Kucova in this year's second round.

The 31-year-old also beat Kvitova at the Australian Open last year – in the second round.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 7:10 [IST]
