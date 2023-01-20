Australian Open Prize Money 2023: How Much Do Winners And Runners Up Take Home?

The singles champions will take home $2,975,000. The runners-up from both the men's and women's singles tournament, meanwhile, will take home $1,625,000 million, with the semi-finalists also making $925,000 each and quarter-finalists making $555,250.

Players of every round in the men's and women's singles competition take home a prize money starting with $106,250 for the round of 128, $158,850 for round of 64, $227,925 for round of 32 and $338,250 for round of 16.

Also, the Australian Open qualifying tournament will see the final round of the qualifiers earning $55,150, while first and second round will see players pocket $26,000 and $36,575 respectively.

Australian Open Winners List: Full List of Men's and Women's Singles Champions And Runners Up From Open Era

Meanwhile, the men's and women's doubles winners will take home a prize money of $695,000, while the runners up of both the events will earn $370,000. The mixed doubles winners will take home $157,750.

Now, let's take a look at the breakdown of Australian Open prize money 2023:

Australian Open 2023 Men's and Women's Singles Prize Money Breakdown

Round Prize Money in AUD Prize Money in INR Winner $2,975,000 Rs 16.73 Crore (approximately) Runners-up $1,625,000 Rs 9.14 Crore (approximately) Semi-Finalists $925,000 Each Rs 5.20 Crore (approximately) Quarter-Finalists $555,250 Each Rs 3.12 Crore (approximately) Round of 16 $338,250 Each Rs 1.90 Crore (approximately) Round of 32 $227,925 Each Rs 1.28 Crore (approximately) Round of 64 $158,850 Each Rs 90 Lakhs (approximately) Round of 128 $106,250 Each Rs 60 Lakhs (approximately)

Australian Open 2023 Men's and Women's Doubles Prize Money Breakdown

Round Prize Money in AUD Prize Money in INR Winners $695,000 Rs 3.90 Crore (Approximately) Runners-up $370,000 Rs 2.08 Crore (Approximately) Semi-Finalists $210,000 per pair Rs 1.18 Crore (Approximately) Quarter-Finalists $116,500 per pair Rs 65 Lakhs (Approximately) Round of 16 $67,250 per pair Rs 37.82 Lakhs (Approximately) Round of 32 $46,500 per pair Rs 26.15 Lakhs (Approximately) Round of 64 $30,975 per pair Rs 17.41 Lakhs (Approximately)

Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Prize Money Breakdown

Round Prize Money in AUD Prize Money in INR Winner $157,750 Rs 88.68 Lakhs (Approximately) Runner-up $89,450 Rs 50.26 Lakhs (Approximately) Semifinalists $47,500 Rs 26.70 Lakhs (Approximately) Quarterfinalists $25,250 Rs 14.20 Lakhs (Approximately) Round of 16 $12,650 Rs 7.10 Lakhs (Approximately) Round of 32 $6,600 Rs 3.70 Lakhs (Approximately)

AUD: Australian Dollar; INR: Indian Rupee

Note: The prize money in INR is based on the exchange rate at the time of writing. Check the conversion rates here.