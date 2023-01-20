Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australian Open Prize Money 2023: How Much Do Winners And Runners Up Take Home?

By

Australian Open 2023 prize money is $76 million Australian Dollars (AUD), a 3.4 percent increase from last year, with both the Men and Women singles winners taking home almost $3 million each.

The singles champions will take home $2,975,000. The runners-up from both the men's and women's singles tournament, meanwhile, will take home $1,625,000 million, with the semi-finalists also making $925,000 each and quarter-finalists making $555,250.

Players of every round in the men's and women's singles competition take home a prize money starting with $106,250 for the round of 128, $158,850 for round of 64, $227,925 for round of 32 and $338,250 for round of 16.

Also, the Australian Open qualifying tournament will see the final round of the qualifiers earning $55,150, while first and second round will see players pocket $26,000 and $36,575 respectively.

Australian Open Winners List: Full List of Men's and Women's Singles Champions And Runners Up From Open EraAustralian Open Winners List: Full List of Men's and Women's Singles Champions And Runners Up From Open Era

Meanwhile, the men's and women's doubles winners will take home a prize money of $695,000, while the runners up of both the events will earn $370,000. The mixed doubles winners will take home $157,750.

Now, let's take a look at the breakdown of Australian Open prize money 2023:

Australian Open 2023 Men's and Women's Singles Prize Money Breakdown

Round Prize Money in AUD Prize Money in INR
Winner $2,975,000 Rs 16.73 Crore (approximately)
Runners-up $1,625,000 Rs 9.14 Crore (approximately)
Semi-Finalists $925,000 Each Rs 5.20 Crore (approximately)
Quarter-Finalists $555,250 Each Rs 3.12 Crore (approximately)
Round of 16 $338,250 Each Rs 1.90 Crore (approximately)
Round of 32 $227,925 Each Rs 1.28 Crore (approximately)
Round of 64 $158,850 Each Rs 90 Lakhs (approximately)
Round of 128 $106,250 Each Rs 60 Lakhs (approximately)

Australian Open 2023 Men's and Women's Doubles Prize Money Breakdown

Round Prize Money in AUD Prize Money in INR
Winners $695,000 Rs 3.90 Crore (Approximately)
Runners-up $370,000 Rs 2.08 Crore (Approximately)
Semi-Finalists $210,000 per pair Rs 1.18 Crore (Approximately)
Quarter-Finalists $116,500 per pair Rs 65 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 16 $67,250 per pair Rs 37.82 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 32 $46,500 per pair Rs 26.15 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 64 $30,975 per pair Rs 17.41 Lakhs (Approximately)

Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Prize Money Breakdown

Round Prize Money in AUD Prize Money in INR
Winner $157,750 Rs 88.68 Lakhs (Approximately)
Runner-up $89,450 Rs 50.26 Lakhs (Approximately)
Semifinalists $47,500 Rs 26.70 Lakhs (Approximately)
Quarterfinalists $25,250 Rs 14.20 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 16 $12,650 Rs 7.10 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 32 $6,600 Rs 3.70 Lakhs (Approximately)

AUD: Australian Dollar; INR: Indian Rupee

Note: The prize money in INR is based on the exchange rate at the time of writing. Check the conversion rates here.

Comments

MORE AUSTRALIAN OPEN NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 17:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 20, 2023
Recent Tournaments
Jan 08, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Grand Slam Australian Open:Mens Singles
Jan 08, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Grand Slam Australian Open:Mens Doubles
Jan 08, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Grand Slam Australian Open:Womens Singles
Jan 08, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Grand Slam Australian Open:Womens Doubles
Jan 08, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Grand Slam Australian Open:Mixed Doubles
Jan 15, 2023 - Jan 22, 2023
ATP Bangkok Open 3:Mens Singles
+More
Click to comments