Australian Open Prize Money 2023: How Much Do Winners And Runners Up Take Home?

Australian Open 2023 prize money is $76 million Australian Dollars (AUD), a 3.4 percent increase from last year, with both the Men and Women singles winners taking home almost $3 million each.
The singles champions will take home $2,975,000. The runners-up from both the men's and women's singles tournament, meanwhile, will take home $1,625,000 million, with the semi-finalists also making $925,000 each and quarter-finalists making $555,250.
Players of every round in the men's and women's singles competition take home a prize money starting with $106,250 for the round of 128, $158,850 for round of 64, $227,925 for round of 32 and $338,250 for round of 16.
Also, the Australian Open qualifying tournament will see the final round of the qualifiers earning $55,150, while first and second round will see players pocket $26,000 and $36,575 respectively.
Meanwhile, the men's and women's doubles winners will take home a prize money of $695,000, while the runners up of both the events will earn $370,000. The mixed doubles winners will take home $157,750.
Now, let's take a look at the breakdown of Australian Open prize money 2023:
|Round
|Prize Money in AUD
|Prize Money in INR
|Winner
|$2,975,000
|Rs 16.73 Crore (approximately)
|Runners-up
|$1,625,000
|Rs 9.14 Crore (approximately)
|Semi-Finalists
|$925,000 Each
|Rs 5.20 Crore (approximately)
|Quarter-Finalists
|$555,250 Each
|Rs 3.12 Crore (approximately)
|Round of 16
|$338,250 Each
|Rs 1.90 Crore (approximately)
|Round of 32
|$227,925 Each
|Rs 1.28 Crore (approximately)
|Round of 64
|$158,850 Each
|Rs 90 Lakhs (approximately)
|Round of 128
|$106,250 Each
|Rs 60 Lakhs (approximately)
|Round
|Prize Money in AUD
|Prize Money in INR
|Winners
|$695,000
|Rs 3.90 Crore (Approximately)
|Runners-up
|$370,000
|Rs 2.08 Crore (Approximately)
|Semi-Finalists
|$210,000 per pair
|Rs 1.18 Crore (Approximately)
|Quarter-Finalists
|$116,500 per pair
|Rs 65 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Round of 16
|$67,250 per pair
|Rs 37.82 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Round of 32
|$46,500 per pair
|Rs 26.15 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Round of 64
|$30,975 per pair
|Rs 17.41 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Round
|Prize Money in AUD
|Prize Money in INR
|Winner
|$157,750
|Rs 88.68 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Runner-up
|$89,450
|Rs 50.26 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Semifinalists
|$47,500
|Rs 26.70 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Quarterfinalists
|$25,250
|Rs 14.20 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Round of 16
|$12,650
|Rs 7.10 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Round of 32
|$6,600
|Rs 3.70 Lakhs (Approximately)
AUD: Australian Dollar; INR: Indian Rupee
Note: The prize money in INR is based on the exchange rate at the time of writing. Check the conversion rates here.
