Canada surprise France on first day of Billie Jean King Cup

The tournament, formerly known as the Fed Cup, kicked off in exciting fashion with three of the four ties going to a final rubber match.

The most notable result of the day came in Group A as the lowest-ranked team Canada beat the reigning champions France 2-1. A singles win for world number 353 Francoise Abanda against Fiona Ferro was followed by the pairing of Gabriela Dabrowski and Rebecca Marino defeating Clara Burel and Alize Cornet to clinch it.

Elsewhere, Group D began with hosts Czech Republic beating Germany 2-1, despite world number three Barbora Krejcikova losing to world number nine Angelique Kerber in the second match.

The Czechs have won six of the last nine Fed Cups, and will be hoping to reclaim the crown in their home tournament.

History was made by Belgium's Greet Minnen in Group B as she became the first person to win a match in the competition’s new format, beating Iryna Shymanovich of Belarus 6-2 6-2. Elise Mertens sealed the win for the Belgians immediately after, though Belarus won the dead rubber doubles contest.

In Group C, Spain were able to overcome Slovakia in their deciding doubles match as Sara Sorribes Tormo and Carla Suarez Navarro beat Viktoria Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova.

Day two sees Canada take on the Russian Tennis Federation, while Australia start their tournament against Belgium, Slovakia face USA, and Germany will look to get back on track against Switzerland.