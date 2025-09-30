English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
China Open: Sinner edges past De Minaur, Tien reaches first ATP final

By Patrick Hayes

Jannik Sinner extended his flawless ATP Head2Head record against Alex de Minaur on Tuesday (September 30) at the China Open, defeating the Australian 6-3 4-6 6-2 to reach his 30th tour-level final and ninth straight hard-court title match.

The Italian had previously beaten De Minaur in all 10 of their encounters, dating back to their 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals meeting.

China Open Sinner edges past De Minaur Tien reaches first ATP final

The world number two came back from 4-2 down in the first set, winning four of the last five games.

However, the Australian mounted a spirited fight-back in the second, breaking serve in the 10th game to force the match into a deciding set.

Sinner's dominance came to the fore in the third, racing into a four-game lead, before closing out the two-hour, 20-minute contest with authority.

The four-time grand slam winner will face Learner Tien in the final, after Medvedev was forced to retire due to injury.

Tien booked his place in a maiden ATP Tour final, becoming the second-youngest finalist in the event’s history.

The American raced out of the blocks, reeling off the first three games in the first set, but Medvedev sealed a defiant comeback to claim the first set 7-5.

However, the 19-year-old battled back from 3-5 down in the second set before progressing 5-7 7-5 4-0, with the 29-year-old retiring through injury.

Data Debrief: Sinner continues to enjoy 2025

Sinner has become the first player under 25 to string together 13 straight ATP-level semi-final victories since Roger Federer in 2006.

Tuesday's victory in Beijing ensured Sinner reached his third successive China Open final.

Tien, with both victories coming against Medvedev, has become the first American teenager since Andy Roddick in 2002 to earn multiple ATP-level wins over Grand Slam champions.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 18:40 [IST]
