Gauff reaches back-to-back Wuhan quarters with comfortable Zhang win

Coco Gauff made it back-to-back quarter-final appearances at the Wuhan Open as she cruised past home hope Zhang Shuai in straight sets.

Wildcard Zhang had already stunned Emma Navarro on her way to the last 16, but she proved no match for Gauff, who eased to a 6-3 6-2 triumph in just 61 minutes.

But the third seed was forced to weather an early storm in the opening game of the match, saving two break points before breaking her Chinese opponent shortly after.

Zhang responded with a break of her own in the following game, but Gauff was able to get the better of her serve as she claimed the early advantage by holding to love.

And the two-time grand slam winner carried her momentum into the second set, breaking in the opening game at the third time of asking, though Zhang quickly levelled things up.

However, Gauff reeled off the next four games to book her place in the last eight, sealing a date with Laura Siegemund following a superb backhand to the right baseline.

Data Debrief: Quarter-final Gauff wins again in China

Only Serena Williams (30) has made more WTA-1000 quarter-finals than Gauff since the format's introduction in 2009 (now level with Venus Williams and Jessica Pegula).

Indeed, at 21 years and 207 days old, Gauff is also the second-youngest player to reach back-to-back quarter-finals at the Wuhan Open since the event's inception in 2014, older only than world number one Aryna Sabalenka in 2018 and 2019.

And she has seemingly found a home away from home in China. Gauff is the player with the most wins in WTA main draw matches on Chinese soil in the last two years (15).

Indeed, Gauff is also the first player to reach the quarter-final at five consecutive WTA-1000 events held in the country (Beijing 2023-2025 and Wuhan 2024-2025), since the format's introduction in 2009.