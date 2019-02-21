English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Diego Schwartzman the latest seed to fall in Rio

By Opta
Defending champion Diego Schwartzman was ousted from the Rio Open
Defending champion Diego Schwartzman was ousted from the Rio Open

Rio de Janeiro, February 21: Defending champion Diego Schwartzman became the latest seed to exit the Rio Open, while John Isner had no trouble at Delray Beach on Wednesday (February 20).

Schwartzman trailed his first-round clash against 2016 champion Pablo Cuevas 6-1 4-1 when the Argentine fourth seed retired due to a leg injury.

The ATP 500 event saw multiple upsets in the opening round, with Schwartzman becoming just the latest seed to fall.

Of the eight seeds, only one – Joao Sousa – managed to reach the second round, with Dominic Thiem among the casualties.

It has left the draw wide open and Aljaz Bedene, qualifier Hugo Dellien, Jaume Munar and wildcard Felix Auger-Aliassime moved into the quarter-finals.

Bedene beat wildcard Thiago Monteiro 6-3 6-4, qualifier Dellien was too good for Roberto Carballes Baena 7-5 6-4, Munar battled past Cameron Norrie 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 7-6 (7-4) and Auger-Aliassime defeated Christian Garin 7-5 6-4.

Taro Daniel joined Cuevas in the second round after a 3-6 6-3 6-2 win over wildcard Thiago Seyboth Wild.

The Delray Beach Open has seen fewer shocks and that continued as Isner was one of three seeds to move into the last eight.

Isner sent down 18 aces in a 6-4 6-3 victory against Lukas Lacko, who won just one point against the American's first serve.

Adrian Mannarino is next for Isner after the Frenchman overcame Denis Istomin 6-2 7-6 (7-3).

Andreas Seppi and Dan Evans will meet in the quarter-finals after wins over Jordan Thompson and Lloyd Harris respectively.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue