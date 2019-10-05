English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Djokovic dismantles Goffin to reach Japan Open final

By Rob Lancaster
Novak Djokovic

Tokyo, October 5: Novak Djokovic defeated David Goffin in straight sets on Saturday to reach his 110th career final at the Japan Open.

The world number one needed one hour and 29 minutes to record a 6-3 6-4 triumph over the third seed, meaning he is still yet to drop a set in his first appearance at the tournament in Tokyo.

John Millman is the last man standing in Djokovic's way of a 76th title on the ATP Tour, the Australian having progressed from the first semi-final with victory over Reilly Opelka.

Djokovic has dropped his own serve just twice in four matches so far, albeit he was forced to save four break points against Goffin, who was crowned champion at the event two years ago.

However, the top seed recorded early breaks in each set and won 87 per cent of points on his first serve. Even when there was an occasional glimmer of hope for Goffin, sublime defence helped Djokovic get out of trouble.

Millman, meanwhile, continued his remarkable run at the tournament by beating Opelka 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

The world number 80 had to save three match points in qualifying just to make the main draw, while he also fell a set down in his last-32 meeting with Adrian Mannarino.

However, he has now won eight consecutive sets to reach his second ATP Tour final.

More NOVAK DJOKOVIC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 502/7 decl, 52/1 (20.0) vs SAF 431
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 5, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue