Djokovic matches Federer after sealing ATP Finals place

By Patric Ridge
Novak Djokovic has matched his old rival Roger Federer in qualifying for an 18th edition of the ATP Finals.

Djokovic, who has won only one Tour-level title this year, is now guaranteed a spot at the season-ending tournament in Turin.

That comes after the draws for the ATP 500 events in Basel and Vienna were confirmed on Saturday.

The 38-year-old joins Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in being sure of a place among the eight players who will compete for the title next month.

In doing so, Djokovic has equalled the record set by Federer for the most ATP Finals qualifications.

Djokovic's one and only triumph in 2025 so far marked his 100th ATP Tour trophy, though he did reach the semi-finals of all four grand slams and the final of the Miami Open.

The Serbian is a seven-time ATP Finals champion, and since first competing in the event in 2007, has only failed to qualify in 2017, when he was injured.

Story first published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 23:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 18, 2025
