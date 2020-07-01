Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Djokovic should have given more care to health guidelines: Amritraj

By
Vijay Amritraj
Vijay Amritraj felt Novak Djokovic should have cared more for health and safety guidelines.

Bengaluru, July 1: ATP Players' Council's former chief Vijay Amritraj felt Novak Djokovic could have applied a bit more common sense and followed health and safety guidelines strictly while organising the ill-fated Adria Tour exhibition event during the time of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Serbian world No.1 drew flak from all quarters after he, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki contracted the virus following the charity event in Serbia and Croatia.

Later Tournament Director Goran Ivanisevic, who is also part of Djokovic's coaching staff also fell a victim.

World No 1 Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid 19 in Belgrade

Ivanisevic tests positive for COVID-19 after two negative tests

Coronavirus: Nick Kyrgios blasts 'selfish' Alexander Zverev

"In hindsight, yes, obviously he could've taken a lot more precautions before running the event," Amritraj told Reuters international news agency in a telephonic interview from Los Angeles.

Djokovic currently also heads the Players Council on the ATP Tour, a post which Amritraj, held for four terms from 1989.

While Amritraj admitted that the world No.1's intentions were absolutely correct and that he had followed local government protocols, he added that Djokovic should have gone the extra mile to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.

"In spite of certain local government mandates, I think it's critical to follow some common sense," he added.

Djokovic has apologised and admitted it was probably too soon to run the event, which was played in front of packed stands in Belgrade.

I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection: Novak Djokovic

The ace Indian thought the tournament would have been good for tennis as it would bring the sport back on television.

"As days progressed, I realised that they were going to put about 1,000 people in a stadium and I really didn't know how big the stadium was," added Amritraj, who had reached a career-high ranking of 18 and beat Bjorn Borg, Rod Laver and Jimmy Connors in his playing career.

Amritraj, who is now a revered television expert, said the Adria Tour debacle showed there should be no crowds if, as planned, the main circuits resume in August after a gap of five months.

"Later on after finding out that the event itself had pretty much a full house from the perspective of fans and none of this social distancing, masks, all of that were even in play, it became very much more of a concern."

"The crowd usually makes a huge difference," Amritraj concluded.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More VIJAY AMRITRAJ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue