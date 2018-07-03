English

Lopez breaks Federer grand-slam record at Wimbledon

London, July 3: Feliciano Lopez broke Roger Federer's record for consecutive grand-slam appearances in the Open era at Wimbledon on Tuesday (July 3).

The 36-year-old Spaniard made history when he stepped out on Court 7 for his 66th major in a row.

Lopez marked the achievement by beating Federico Delbonis 6-3 6-4 6-2 to progress to round two at the All England Club.

Asked how it feels to achieve the feat, he said: "Well, when I was about breaking the record, I thought 'wow, I'm going to beat Federer at something', which is a lot already.

"Just it's only a number, and I'm really proud of my consistency. Is not about, you know, the number of grand slams played. It's about how many years have been playing at the top level. This is the most important thing."

The world number 70 added: "Of course it means a lot to me.

"For me, after 30 years always so important to be competitive and to challenge the best players in the world.

"This is what I thought at this stage of my career was the most important thing, to stay healthy and to be able to compete against these monsters, because for me I played in the past against other monsters, but after the 30s it was so important for me to stay fresh and healthy, just to challenge these animals, because the level overall is getting higher and higher in the last decade."

Source: OPTA

Australia won by 100 runs
    Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 20:00 [IST]
