French Open Winners List in Open Era, 1968-2021: From Ken Rosewall to Rafael Nadal

Paris, June 4: Rafael Nadal will be eager to add a 14th French Open title into his cabinet that already houses 21 Grand Slams, when the Spaniard faces Norway’s Casper Ruud at the Roland Garros on Sunday (June 5).
This is 23-year-old Ruud’s first Grand Slam final and he will have to tame an all-time great. Ruud had beaten another old guard Marin Cilic, the former US Open champion, to enter the final. But here his job is so different in the French Open final.
The task is so heavy because only two players have ever beaten Nadal at the French Open — Novak Djokovic and Robin Soderling.
Since the French Open entered the Open era in 1968, the season’s second Grand Slam has seen several champions from Ken Rosewall, some came and went like a comet like Michael Chang, and some other had an extended run at the top like Bjorn Borg.
But there has not been a champion who was as dominant as Nadal in the French Open, in fact in no other Grand Slam.
He has been literally impossible to beat on the clay at Roland Garros, wafting away his rivals like irritant flies.
Nadal is also a popular champion as he respects opponents and crowd at a tournament. That fact was underlined once again when Nadal comforted the injured Alexander Zverev in the French Open semis after the latter was forced to concede the match following an ankle injury.
“It is Very tough and very sad for him, honestly, he was playing unbelievable tournament. I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam but for the moment he was very unlucky.
The only thing is I’m sure he’s going to win not one, much more than one and I wish him all the best and a very fast recovery," said Nadal on court.
“It had been a super tough match, three hours, and we didn’t even finish the second set. It’s one of the biggest challenges on the tour when he’s playing at this super high level.
“Difficult to say a lot of things today in this situation. Of course, for me, being in the final of Roland-Garros one more time is a dream, without a doubt,” said Nadal.
“But at the same time, to finish that way, I’ve been there in a small room with Sascha (Zverev) before we came back on court and to see him crying there is a very tough moment so all the best to him,” he added.
While paying respect to the champion that is Nadal, this is also a perfect occasion to look back and check the list of all the Open era French Open champions.
Here’s the list from 1968, starting from Australian legend Ken Rosewall.
|
2021
|
Novak Djokovic
|
2020
|
Rafael Nadal
|
2019
|
Rafael Nadal
|
2018
|
Rafael Nadal
|
2017
|
Rafael Nadal
|
2016
|
Novak Djokovic
|
2015
|
Stan Wawrinka
|
2014
|
Rafeal Nadal
|
2013
|
Rafael Nadal
|
2012
|
Rafael Nadal
|
2011
|
Rafael Nadal
|
2010
|
Rafael Nadal
|
2009
|
Roger Federer
|
2008
|
Rafael Nadal
|
2007
|
Rafael Nadal
|
2006
|
Rafael Nadal
|
2005
|
Rafael Nadal
|
2004
|
Gaston Gaudio
|
2003
|
Juan Carlos Ferrero
|
2002
|
Albert Costa
|
2001
|
Gustavo Kuerten
|
2000
|
Gustavo Kuerten
|
1999
|
Andre Agassi
|
1998
|
Carlos Moya
|
1997
|
Gustavo Kuerten
|
1996
|
Yevgeny Kafelnikov
|
1995
|
Thomas Muster
|
1994
|
Sergi Bruguera
|
1993
|
Sergi Bruguera
|
1992
|
Jim Courier
|
1991
|
Jim Courier
|
1990
|
Andres Gomez
|
1989
|
Michael Chang
|
1988
|
Mats Wilander
|
1987
|
Ivan Lendl
|
1986
|
Ivan Lendl
|
1985
|
Mats Wilander
|
1984
|
Ivan Lendl
|
1983
|
Yannick Noah
|
1982
|
Mats Wilander
|
1981
|
Bjorn Borg
|
1980
|
Bjorn Borg
|
1979
|
Bjorn Borg
|
1978
|
Bjorn Borg
|
1977
|
Guillermo Vilas
|
1976
|
Adriano Panatta
|
1975
|
Bjorn Borg
|
1974
|
Bjorn Borg
|
1973
|
IIie Nastase
|
1972
|
Andres Gimeno
|
1971
|
Jan Kodes
|
1970
|
Jan Kodes
|
1969
|
Rod Laver
|
1968
|
Ken Rosewall
