French Open Winners List in Open Era, 1968-2021: From Ken Rosewall to Rafael Nadal

By
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal

Paris, June 4: Rafael Nadal will be eager to add a 14th French Open title into his cabinet that already houses 21 Grand Slams, when the Spaniard faces Norway’s Casper Ruud at the Roland Garros on Sunday (June 5).

This is 23-year-old Ruud’s first Grand Slam final and he will have to tame an all-time great. Ruud had beaten another old guard Marin Cilic, the former US Open champion, to enter the final. But here his job is so different in the French Open final.

The task is so heavy because only two players have ever beaten Nadal at the French Open — Novak Djokovic and Robin Soderling.

Since the French Open entered the Open era in 1968, the season’s second Grand Slam has seen several champions from Ken Rosewall, some came and went like a comet like Michael Chang, and some other had an extended run at the top like Bjorn Borg.

But there has not been a champion who was as dominant as Nadal in the French Open, in fact in no other Grand Slam.

Ken Rosewall, 1968 champion of French Open
Ken Rosewall, 1968 champion of French Open

He has been literally impossible to beat on the clay at Roland Garros, wafting away his rivals like irritant flies.

Nadal is also a popular champion as he respects opponents and crowd at a tournament. That fact was underlined once again when Nadal comforted the injured Alexander Zverev in the French Open semis after the latter was forced to concede the match following an ankle injury.

“It is Very tough and very sad for him, honestly, he was playing unbelievable tournament. I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam but for the moment he was very unlucky.

The only thing is I’m sure he’s going to win not one, much more than one and I wish him all the best and a very fast recovery," said Nadal on court.

“It had been a super tough match, three hours, and we didn’t even finish the second set. It’s one of the biggest challenges on the tour when he’s playing at this super high level.

“Difficult to say a lot of things today in this situation. Of course, for me, being in the final of Roland-Garros one more time is a dream, without a doubt,” said Nadal.

“But at the same time, to finish that way, I’ve been there in a small room with Sascha (Zverev) before we came back on court and to see him crying there is a very tough moment so all the best to him,” he added.

While paying respect to the champion that is Nadal, this is also a perfect occasion to look back and check the list of all the Open era French Open champions.

Here’s the list from 1968, starting from Australian legend Ken Rosewall.

2021

Novak Djokovic

2020

Rafael Nadal

2019

Rafael Nadal

2018

Rafael Nadal

2017

Rafael Nadal

2016

Novak Djokovic

2015

Stan Wawrinka

2014

Rafeal Nadal

2013

Rafael Nadal

2012

Rafael Nadal

2011

Rafael Nadal

2010

Rafael Nadal

2009

Roger Federer

2008

Rafael Nadal

2007

Rafael Nadal

2006

Rafael Nadal

2005

Rafael Nadal

2004

Gaston Gaudio

2003

Juan Carlos Ferrero

2002

Albert Costa

2001

Gustavo Kuerten

2000

Gustavo Kuerten

1999

Andre Agassi

1998

Carlos Moya

1997

Gustavo Kuerten

1996

Yevgeny Kafelnikov

1995

Thomas Muster

1994

Sergi Bruguera

1993

Sergi Bruguera

1992

Jim Courier

1991

Jim Courier

1990

Andres Gomez

1989

Michael Chang

1988

Mats Wilander

1987

Ivan Lendl

1986

Ivan Lendl

1985

Mats Wilander

1984

Ivan Lendl

1983

Yannick Noah

1982

Mats Wilander

1981

Bjorn Borg

1980

Bjorn Borg

1979

Bjorn Borg

1978

Bjorn Borg

1977

Guillermo Vilas

1976

Adriano Panatta

1975

Bjorn Borg

1974

Bjorn Borg

1973

IIie Nastase

1972

Andres Gimeno

1971

Jan Kodes

1970

Jan Kodes

1969

Rod Laver

1968

Ken Rosewall
Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 12:23 [IST]
