French Open Winners List in Open Era, 1968-2021: From Ken Rosewall to Rafael Nadal

This is 23-year-old Ruud’s first Grand Slam final and he will have to tame an all-time great. Ruud had beaten another old guard Marin Cilic, the former US Open champion, to enter the final. But here his job is so different in the French Open final.

The task is so heavy because only two players have ever beaten Nadal at the French Open — Novak Djokovic and Robin Soderling.

Since the French Open entered the Open era in 1968, the season’s second Grand Slam has seen several champions from Ken Rosewall, some came and went like a comet like Michael Chang, and some other had an extended run at the top like Bjorn Borg.

But there has not been a champion who was as dominant as Nadal in the French Open, in fact in no other Grand Slam.

He has been literally impossible to beat on the clay at Roland Garros, wafting away his rivals like irritant flies.

Nadal is also a popular champion as he respects opponents and crowd at a tournament. That fact was underlined once again when Nadal comforted the injured Alexander Zverev in the French Open semis after the latter was forced to concede the match following an ankle injury.

“It is Very tough and very sad for him, honestly, he was playing unbelievable tournament. I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam but for the moment he was very unlucky.

The only thing is I’m sure he’s going to win not one, much more than one and I wish him all the best and a very fast recovery," said Nadal on court.

“It had been a super tough match, three hours, and we didn’t even finish the second set. It’s one of the biggest challenges on the tour when he’s playing at this super high level.

“Difficult to say a lot of things today in this situation. Of course, for me, being in the final of Roland-Garros one more time is a dream, without a doubt,” said Nadal.

“But at the same time, to finish that way, I’ve been there in a small room with Sascha (Zverev) before we came back on court and to see him crying there is a very tough moment so all the best to him,” he added.

While paying respect to the champion that is Nadal, this is also a perfect occasion to look back and check the list of all the Open era French Open champions.

Here’s the list from 1968, starting from Australian legend Ken Rosewall.

2021 Novak Djokovic 2020 Rafael Nadal 2019 Rafael Nadal 2018 Rafael Nadal 2017 Rafael Nadal 2016 Novak Djokovic 2015 Stan Wawrinka 2014 Rafeal Nadal 2013 Rafael Nadal 2012 Rafael Nadal 2011 Rafael Nadal 2010 Rafael Nadal 2009 Roger Federer 2008 Rafael Nadal 2007 Rafael Nadal 2006 Rafael Nadal 2005 Rafael Nadal 2004 Gaston Gaudio 2003 Juan Carlos Ferrero 2002 Albert Costa 2001 Gustavo Kuerten 2000 Gustavo Kuerten 1999 Andre Agassi 1998 Carlos Moya 1997 Gustavo Kuerten 1996 Yevgeny Kafelnikov 1995 Thomas Muster 1994 Sergi Bruguera 1993 Sergi Bruguera 1992 Jim Courier 1991 Jim Courier 1990 Andres Gomez 1989 Michael Chang 1988 Mats Wilander 1987 Ivan Lendl 1986 Ivan Lendl 1985 Mats Wilander 1984 Ivan Lendl 1983 Yannick Noah 1982 Mats Wilander 1981 Bjorn Borg 1980 Bjorn Borg 1979 Bjorn Borg 1978 Bjorn Borg 1977 Guillermo Vilas 1976 Adriano Panatta 1975 Bjorn Borg 1974 Bjorn Borg 1973 IIie Nastase 1972 Andres Gimeno 1971 Jan Kodes 1970 Jan Kodes 1969 Rod Laver 1968 Ken Rosewall