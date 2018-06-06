French Open 2018: Masterful Muguruza thrashes startled Sharapova; Halep ousts Kerber

Muguruza has not dropped a set at Roland Garros and the 2016 champion needed only 70 minutes to consign a startled Sharapova to a 6-2, 6-1 defeat on Wednesday.

Happy to be back in semis @rolandgarros. It was a good match today! Looking forward tomorrow's match against Halep. #RG2018 pic.twitter.com/sexSJjVrlS — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) June 6, 2018

Sharapova never really got going after double faulting three times in the opening game on Court Philippe Chatrier, losing to third seed Muguruza to the first time in their four encounters.

Five-time grand slam champion Sharapova was able to put her feet up when Serena Williams retired due to injury ahead of their eagerly-awaited showdown on Monday but she was off the pace two days later in Paris.

An imperious Muguruza made only 15 unforced errors to Sharapova's 27 and broke six times to set up a showdown with Angelique Kerber or Simona Halep, knowing a victory would put her top of the world rankings.

Garbine Muguruza in no-nonsense mode. Skips past Maria Sharapova 6-2, 6-1.



Sharapova hit 10 winners against 27 unforced errors. 54% on her first serve. pic.twitter.com/Ppp6II5LC6 — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) June 6, 2018

Sharapova may have vast experience on the big stage, but three double faults gifted Muguruza - who only played two games of her fourth-round clash before Lesia Tsurenko retired with an injury - a break in a nervy opening game from the Russian.

Muguruza, by contrast, started with a swagger, a rasping forehand giving her a second break before Sharapova went 4-0 down when she put a tame attempted drop shot into the net.

The 28th seed clenched her fist after a hold to love got her on the board, but the aggressive Muguruza was celebrating after one of many vicious groundstrokes put her a set up.

Serena pulled out of #RolandGarros and Sharapova still got shut out.



Big ups to Garbine Muguruza!! pic.twitter.com/KkY0a22DmO — Kaysen (@KaysenHarlow) June 6, 2018

Muguruza maintained her momentum with a break in the first game of the second set, but the Spaniard was broken to love in the next game when she netted after a rasping forehand from Sharapova landed just inside the baseline.

The world number three took that setback on the chin and prowled around the court with a spring in her step as she broke again for a fourth time to lead 2-1.

Sharapova was on the brink when she netted a forehand off balance to go 4-1 down and the two-time French Open champion then netted a backhand to crash out.

Later, was made to work for her win on Court Suzanne Lenglen, but her class shone through, staving off a defeat that would have seen her lose her place at the top of the rankings.

That is still a possibility, with Halep facing rival Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals, and the winner will secure top spot, yet her focus at Roland Garros will remain on ending her grand slam hoodoo.

A third French Open final is in the 26-year-old's sights and surviving a tough test provided by Kerber should encourage confidence.

Headstrong 👱‍♀️👈



World No.1 @Simona_Halep fights her way into the semifinals here for the third time, overcoming Kerber 6-7(2) 6-3 6-2.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/B8P4mpHksC — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2018

Halep made a sloppy start and handed the German the advantage straight away, before succumbing to a fifth break point in her next service game.

Kerber had looked to be in ruthless form in the opening exchanges, but she too showed signs of fragility as Halep found her feet, losing the two-break lead through a combination of unforced errors and the top seed's brilliance.

The tournament favourite fought back again when Kerber won the second of two lengthy rallies to edge in front once more, yet Halep's hard work was undone in a one-sided tie-break in which she repeatedly found the net.

But Halep made a faster start to the second set, breaking swiftly, holding under pressure and then pushing for another gain in a series of gutsy marathon games.

So impressive was Halep's work to clinch the set and draw level in the match that she had Kerber applauding at one stage, but it was back to business in the third.

Kerber struggled to halt a now rampant Halep, though, restoring parity after losing a break to love but then slipping behind once more, with the Romanian piling on the pressure.

Another break ensured it was comfortable in the end for Halep, who has Muguruza up next in an exciting last-four clash.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Halep bt Kerber 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Halep - 26/46 Kerber - 24/53

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Halep - 1/4 Kerber - 2/3

BREAK POINTS WON Halep - 8/17 Kerber - 4/12

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Halep - 68 Kerber - 57

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Halep - 61/53 Kerber - 58/40

TOTAL POINTS Halep - 105 Kerber - 90

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Muguruza bt Sharapova 6-2 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Muguruza – 10/15 Sharapova – 10/27

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Muguruza – 2/2 Sharapova – 1/6

BREAK POINTS WON Muguruza – 6/12 Sharapova – 1/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Muguruza – 66 Sharapova – 54

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Muguruza – 72/46 Sharapova – 61/19

TOTAL POINTS Muguruza – 57 Sharapova – 38

Source: OPTA