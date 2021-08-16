Tennis
Goffin's Cincinnati comeback ended by Pella

By Sacha Pisani

Cincinnati, August 16: Guido Pella reached the second round of the Western & Southern Open as David Goffin's return ended in defeat.

Former world number seven Goffin had not played since June's Halle Open due to an ankle injury.

Back on court at the ATP Masters event in Cincinnati, Belgian Goffin succumbed to Pella 6-3 6-3 on Sunday (August 15).

Pella – in his first match since Wimbledon – capitalised on Goffin's 31 unforced errors, having only registered 16 himself.

Next up for Argentina's Pella is either Fabio Fognini or Nikoloz Basilashvili.

In the only other first-round men's singles match, Benoit Paire rallied past Miomir Kecmanovic 5-7 6-3 6-2 to set up a meeting with sixth seed Denis Shapovalov.

World number one and 20-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic was the defending champion before withdrawing prior to the tournament.

Daniil Medvedev is the top seed after his National Bank Open success in Toronto.

Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 9:50 [IST]
