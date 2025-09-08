How much Prize Money will Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner win after US Open 2025 Final? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025, 3:13 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Carlos Alcaraz has beaten Jannik Sinner in the US Open final on Sunday (September 7) to claim his 6th Grand Slam Title. The Spaniard has now claimed his 2nd US Open title, and has reedemed himself after his recent defeat against Sinner in the Wimbledon.

Alcaraz defeated Sinner in four sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, to claim his sixth Grand Slam title and reclaim the top ranking. The match marked their third consecutive Grand Slam final clash in 2025, a rivalry dubbed "SinCaraz," illustrating the intense competition and mutual pushing of limits that define their encounters.

In the first set, Alcaraz dominated with 11 winners and a win percentage of 86% on second serves, compared to Sinner's 33%. Alcaraz's relentless shot-making and aggressive style earned him a swift 6-2 set win. Despite Sinner's improved serving and five winners in the second set, he could not match Alcaraz's intensity and succumbed 3-6.

The third set saw Alcaraz elevate his game, breaking Sinner multiple times while hitting 11 winners to Sinner's one, taking the set decisively 6-1. In the fourth and final set, although Sinner showed fight with an early lead, Alcaraz broke back at a critical juncture to take the lead 3-2, eventually closing out the set 6-4.

With this, Alcaraz has now concluded the season with two Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard has won the French Open and US Open, whereas Sinner claimed the other two this year, Australian Open and Wimbledon.

How much Prize Money will Carlos Alcaraz Win in US Open 2025?

Carlos Alcaraz has won USD 5 million with his victory, which is equivalent to around Rs 44.09 crore in Indian currency.

How much Prize Money will Jannik Sinner win in US Open 2025?

Despite the defeat, Jannik Sinner will return home with USD 2 million, which is around Rs 22.04 crore in Indian currency.