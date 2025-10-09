Swiatek sets up Paolini meeting in Wuhan quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek booked her place in the quarter-finals of the Wuhan Open with a straight-sets win over Belinda Bencic on Thursday.
Swiatek will face Jasmine Paolini in the last eight on Friday, after securing a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 victory in two hours and seven minutes.
The Pole started strongly, racing into a 3-0 lead, though she was just as quickly pegged back as Bencic won the following three games.
The pair traded breaks again later in the set before having to be separated by a tie-break, with Swiatek converting her first set point attempt.
Bencic broke Swiatek's serve early in the second set, but the world number two quickly returned the favour.
Another three-game winning streak quickly put Swiatek back in control before she served out the match to seal her place in the next round.
Data Debrief: Swiatek hits new milestone
Since 1990, only three players have achieved 125 career victories in fewer Tier 1/WTA-1000 matches than Swiatek (154) – Steffi Graf (139), Martina Hingis (148) and Serena Williams (152).
And since the format's introduction in 2009, only Williams (32) and Maria Sharapova (39) have managed 25 quarter-finals in fewer WTA-1000 main draws than Swiatek (41).
This win was Swiatek's 41st against WTA-1000 champions, with only Victoria Azarenka (41) matching that since the format's introduction in 2009.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.