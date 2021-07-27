Indian tennis team's campaign at Tokyo 2020 Olympics officially over

The entries were to be finalised on Tuesday (July 27) morning and the cut was expected to be between 50-60. The Indians did not even have faint hopes of getting into the easiest of tennis events at the Games.

Only 16 teams play the mixed doubles event and thus winning just two matches can get a team in the medal round.

Nagal, who opened his campaign with a win against Denis Istomin in the first round, was blown away by Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles competition second round.

Meawhile the women's doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina lost its opener from a winning position against Ukrainian twins Liudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok.