Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Italy's Fognini has surgery on both ankles

By Pti

Milan, May 30: Italy's Fabio Fognini announced on Saturday he will take advantage of the coronavirus-enforced break from tennis to undergo surgery on both his ankles.

"After a medical examination and a long discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopy surgery on both ankles," Fognini said on Twitter.

"I will undergo surgery in Italy today (Saturday). I believe it's the right thing to do while the Tour is on this enforced break," continued Fognini, with the season on hold since March, and not set to return before August.

The 11th-ranked Fognini, who won the Monte Carlo Masters last year, said he has been suffering with ankle problems for years. "I've been having a problem with my left ankle for three and a half years now, it's an issue I've learned to cope with," he explained.

"Then my right ankle started playing up in the last two years as well. I had hoped that the various problems would go away during my two-month break because of the lockdown, but when I resumed training, they were still there," he said.

"I can't wait to be back playing again."

More ITALY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: FCB 3 - 0 F95
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 23:13 [IST]
Other articles published on May 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue