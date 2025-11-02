English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Sinner reclaims world number one status after Paris Masters glory

By Jonathan Davies
Jannik Sinner reclaimed his status as the world number one after clinching his maiden Paris Masters title at the expense of Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Italian prevailed 6-4 7-6 (7-4) at La Defense Arena in just under two hours, securing his fifth ATP Masters crown in the process.

Sinner set his stall out from the start by breaking his opponent in the opening game of the first final at this tournament to be contested by two players born in the 2000s.

The reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion subsequently remained solid on serve, dropping just three points on the way to drawing first blood.

Having played catch-up throughout the opening set, Auger-Aliassime tightened up in the second and stayed close to Sinner, but just could not find that crucial break.

A tie-break ensued, and the Italian reeled off three consecutive points from 2-2 to take command. At 5-4, the serve returned to Sinner, who required no second invitation to wrap up victory.

Data Debrief: Sinner matches Federer and Djokovic

Sinner became only the fourth player since 1990 to win the Paris Masters without conceding a single set, after Stefan Edberg (1990), Roger Federer (2011) and Novak Djokovic (2014, 2019).

He is also the first player to win an ATP Masters event without dropping a set since Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells in 2023.

Sinner dropped just 29 games during his title run, the fewest on route to glory since the event switched to hard court 18 years ago.

Each of his first five ATP Masters titles have come on hard courts, becoming the fifth player since 1990 to achieve that feat after Michael Chang, Andy Roddick, Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev.

Story first published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 23:05 [IST]
