Del Potro into China Open final after Fognini withdraws

Del Potro, already assured of a place at the ATP Finals, hammered Filip Krajinovic 6-3 6-0 in the last eight on Friday and will enjoy a full 48 hours' rest before Sunday's decider against either Kyle Edmund or Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Fognini sustained an ankle problem towards the end of his 6-4 6-4 quarter-final success over Marton Fucsovics and could not recover in time to face Del Potro.

The Argentine will now prepare for his sixth final of what has been a stellar 2018, and what he hopes will be a 23rd career title.

Meanwhile, in Tokyo, the Japan Open Tennis Championships final will be contested between home favourite Kei Nishikori and Daniil Medvedev.

Two-time champion Nishikori, 10th in the Race to London standings, defeated Richard Gasquet 7-6 (7-2) 6-1. Medvedev produced a superb service performance, including 12 aces and no double-faults, to down Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-3.

The Russian is seeking a third title of the year, while Nishikori has not triumphed on the ATP Tour since February 2016.