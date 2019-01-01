Juan Martin del Potro to miss Australian Open

English

By Opta
Juan Martin del Potro suffered injury in August
Melbourne, January 1: Juan Martin del Potro will miss the Australian Open as he continues his recovery from a fractured kneecap.

The world number five's 2018 season was cut short after he suffered a heavy fall during a third-round match against Borna Coric at the Shanghai Masters in August.

Del Potro recently revealed that he was back on court just two months after suffering his latest injury setback.

Yet the Argentine announced on New Year's Eve that he will not be fit for the first grand slam of the year in Melbourne.

He tweeted: "I hope you have a great 2019. Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback.

"Unfortunately it won't happen in Australia, I'll miss you @AustralianOpen, but I'm happy with my progress. Happy New Year! Enjoy!"

Del Potro won two titles in 2018 and was runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the US Open final.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
