KSLTA Gears Up For Exciting Tennis Season Featuring Billie Jean King Cup and Bengaluru Open

The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association has announced a thrilling tennis season, including the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs and the Bengaluru Open. The events promise to showcase world-class talent and engage passionate fans in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) is gearing up for an exciting tennis season.

Secretary Maheshwar Rao announced that the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs will kick off the events next month. This will be followed by the Bengaluru Open and the ITF W100 tournament next year.

Ankita Raina of India
The Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs are scheduled from November 14 to 16, 2025. The Bengaluru Open, an ATP 125 event, will take place from January 5 to 11, 2026. The Bengaluru Open promises a prize pool of USD 200,000 and awards 125 ATP ranking points to the winners.

International Teams Arriving in Bengaluru

Teams will begin arriving in early November for the Billie Jean King Cup. Slovenia's team is expected on November 7, while the Netherlands will arrive on November 9. Team India includes players like Ankita Raina and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

Slovenia’s squad features Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan. The Dutch team comprises Suzan Lamens and Arantxa Rus among others. These teams bring a mix of experienced and emerging talent to the competition.

Bengaluru's Role in Global Tennis

"Hosting these events highlights Bengaluru's capability to unite world-class talent and enthusiastic fans," said Maheshwar Rao at a press conference. He expressed hope that Bengaluru would support Team India wholeheartedly during this tennis festival.

Priyank M Kharge, Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, also commented on the significance of these events. "These are exciting times for tennis in Karnataka," he said, noting that few cities get to host events of such magnitude.

The upcoming tournaments not only showcase top-tier tennis but also position Bengaluru as a key player in the international tennis scene. The city is set to welcome some of the world's best players, making it a special occasion for local fans and participants alike.

With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:32 [IST]
