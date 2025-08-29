Rio Ngumoha Could Feature Again For Liverpool Against Arsenal After Impressive Performance

KSLTA Hosts ITF World Junior J30 Tournament In Bengaluru From Aug 30 to Sep 6 The KSLTA will host the ITF World Junior J30 Tournament in Bengaluru from August 30 to September 6, featuring singles and doubles competitions for players aged 18 and below. Local talent will be highlighted with wild card entries. By Mykhel Team Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 18:25 [IST]

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) is set to host the ITF World Junior J30 Tournament 2025 in Bengaluru. Scheduled from August 30 to September 6, the event will take place at Cubbon Park and Kanteerava Stadium.

This marks the third consecutive year that KSLTA is organising this esteemed junior tennis competition. The tournament welcomes players aged 18 and under, featuring both singles and doubles categories.

The competition includes Qualifying and Main Draws, with a structured format for each. The Qualifying Draw consists of 32 players, including 26 direct entries and six wild cards. These wild cards are split between AITA and KSLTA, with three each.

KSLTA prioritises nurturing local talent by reserving wild cards for Karnataka players in both draws. Promising players from smaller centres receive special attention. For this edition, Channa Mallikarjuna from Bellary has secured a main draw wild card. In the qualifying draw, S. Jeevith from Mandya and Ishaan Badagi from Belgaum have been granted entries.

The Main Draw also features 32 players: 22 direct entries, four qualifiers, four wild cards, and two special exempts. Wild cards are equally divided between AITA and KSLTA. The doubles category includes a 16-pair draw with 14 direct entries and two wild cards.

Qualifying rounds are scheduled for August 30-31 at both venues. The Main Draw begins on September 1 for singles and September 2 for doubles. Matches will be held at Cubbon Park and Kanteerava Stadium, with quarterfinals onwards taking place at Cubbon Park.

Sign-in for the Qualifying Draw is on August 29 from 4 to 6 pm, followed by the draw announcement. Main Draw sign-in occurs on August 31 during the same hours.

Wild Card Entries

AITA's main draw wild card recipients include Aadirai K A and Riddhi Shinde. In the qualifying draws for boys and girls, Vyom Shah, Apoorv Jain, Varad Pol, Tanusshri Maneni Sathesh, Suhani Bhasin, and Hamsika Thumukunta have received entries.

Seeding for singles and doubles will rely on ITF and AITA rankings at the time of the draw. This ensures a competitive field of participants showcasing their skills in Bengaluru.